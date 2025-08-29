  • home icon
  "That's why Jerry Jones doesn't gaf": NFL fans react to Cowboys' Forbes valuation as Micah Parsons gets traded to Packers

By Arnold
Modified Aug 29, 2025 12:48 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react to Cowboys' Forbes valuation as Micah Parsons gets traded to Packers - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Cowboys traded superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. However, earlier in the day, a report from Forbes claimed that the Cowboys are still the most valuable team in the NFL, worth a reported $13 billion.

When fans found out about the Cowboys' valuation, they appeared to suggest the team owner, Jerry Jones, didn't mind Parsons leaving the team due to the business side of the sport.

"And that’s why Jerry doesn’t gaf. The value goes up every single year regardless of how bad the team is," one tweeted.

"1.2 billion in revenue and they can’t pay Micah his 40 some odd million a year?" a second commented.
"Interesting considering how irrelevant the Cowboys have been for decades," another added.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Anyone show this to @MicahhParsons11 yet?????" one wrote.
"Easy to understand why the Cowboys get talked about all year long," a user commented.
"Cowboys still clear at the top. crazy how these numbers keep skyrocketing every year!" another added.

Jones has been the Cowboys' owner since 1989. He has overseen the team win three Super Bowls.

However, Jones has come under scrutiny over the past few seasons, since Dallas last won the Super Bowl in 1996.

Micah Parsons signed a four-year, $188 million contract with Packers after being traded by Cowboys

NFL: Former Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons - Source: Imagn
Soon after the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to Green Bay, the linebacker signed a four-year, $188 million contract with the Packers. His deal includes $136 million in guaranteed money.

Parsons played four years with the Cowboys. However, he handed in a trade request on Aug. 1, after the team failed to meet his contract demands.

During his time in Dallas, Parsons recorded 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown. He was named the Rookie Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and earned a Pro Bowl honor in each season with the Cowboys.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Arnold
