"That’s why Jerry Jones doesn’t gaf": NFL fans react to Cowboys' Forbes valuation as Micah Parsons gets traded to Packers

The Dallas Cowboys traded superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. However, earlier in the day, a report from Forbes claimed that the Cowboys are still the most valuable team in the NFL, worth a reported $13 billion.When fans found out about the Cowboys' valuation, they appeared to suggest the team owner, Jerry Jones, didn't mind Parsons leaving the team due to the business side of the sport.&quot;And that’s why Jerry doesn’t gaf. The value goes up every single year regardless of how bad the team is,&quot; one tweeted.🪐 @cass_trizzashLINK@AlbertBreer And that’s why Jerry doesn’t gaf. The value goes up every single year regardless of how bad the team is.&quot;1.2 billion in revenue and they can’t pay Micah his 40 some odd million a year?&quot; a second commented.&quot;Interesting considering how irrelevant the Cowboys have been for decades,&quot; another added.Here are a few more reactions.&quot;Anyone show this to @MicahhParsons11 yet?????&quot; one wrote.&quot;Easy to understand why the Cowboys get talked about all year long,&quot; a user commented.&quot;Cowboys still clear at the top. crazy how these numbers keep skyrocketing every year!&quot; another added.Jones has been the Cowboys' owner since 1989. He has overseen the team win three Super Bowls.However, Jones has come under scrutiny over the past few seasons, since Dallas last won the Super Bowl in 1996.Micah Parsons signed a four-year, $188 million contract with Packers after being traded by CowboysNFL: Former Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons - Source: ImagnSoon after the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to Green Bay, the linebacker signed a four-year, $188 million contract with the Packers. His deal includes $136 million in guaranteed money.Parsons played four years with the Cowboys. However, he handed in a trade request on Aug. 1, after the team failed to meet his contract demands.During his time in Dallas, Parsons recorded 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown. He was named the Rookie Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and earned a Pro Bowl honor in each season with the Cowboys.