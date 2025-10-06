  • home icon
  "That's just piss poor offense": Josh Allen doesn't mince words on Bills' crushing loss to Drake Maye-led Patriots after costly in-game errors

"That's just piss poor offense": Josh Allen doesn't mince words on Bills' crushing loss to Drake Maye-led Patriots after costly in-game errors

By Arnold
Modified Oct 06, 2025 13:38 GMT
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Josh Allen doesn't mince words on Bills' crushing loss to Drake Maye-led Patriots after costly in-game errors

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the 2025 season on Sunday night. The Bills suffered a 23-20 loss to the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, in Week 5, which ensured that no teams in the league are now unbeaten.

However, Allen was not pleased with the way the Bills' offense worked against New England.

"We played sloppy," Allen said after the game. "You're not going to win if you turn the ball over three times, including once in our red zone and once in theirs. That's just bad football. It's piss-poor offense."
The Bills were sloppy on offense and defense. They committed three turnovers and had 11 penalties.

Allen went 22 of 31 for 253 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 53 yards on nine carries.

Meanwhile, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 22 of 30 passes for 273 yards. New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson made a big impact, recording 14 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns.

Although the loss will sting the Bills, they are still in a good spot to make the playoffs.

Josh Allen and the Bills will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 of 2025 NFL season

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn

Josh Allen and the Bills will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 of the 2025 season on Oct. 13. The game will kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Falcons (2-2) beat the Washington Commanders 34-27 in Week 4. They had a BYE in Week 5.

The Bills, on the other hand, will want to get back to winning ways when they travel to face the Falcons. Allen and Co. will aim to avoid the in-game errors the team committed against New England.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

