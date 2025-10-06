"That's just piss poor offense": Josh Allen doesn't mince words on Bills' crushing loss to Drake Maye-led Patriots after costly in-game errors

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the 2025 season on Sunday night. The Bills suffered a 23-20 loss to the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, in Week 5, which ensured that no teams in the league are now unbeaten.However, Allen was not pleased with the way the Bills' offense worked against New England.&quot;We played sloppy,&quot; Allen said after the game. &quot;You're not going to win if you turn the ball over three times, including once in our red zone and once in theirs. That's just bad football. It's piss-poor offense.&quot;The Bills were sloppy on offense and defense. They committed three turnovers and had 11 penalties.Allen went 22 of 31 for 253 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 53 yards on nine carries.Meanwhile, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 22 of 30 passes for 273 yards. New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson made a big impact, recording 14 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns.Although the loss will sting the Bills, they are still in a good spot to make the playoffs.Josh Allen and the Bills will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 of 2025 NFL seasonBuffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: ImagnJosh Allen and the Bills will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 of the 2025 season on Oct. 13. The game will kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.The Falcons (2-2) beat the Washington Commanders 34-27 in Week 4. They had a BYE in Week 5.The Bills, on the other hand, will want to get back to winning ways when they travel to face the Falcons. Allen and Co. will aim to avoid the in-game errors the team committed against New England.