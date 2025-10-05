"That’s how you know he’s a real psycho": NFL fans troll Howie Roseman after odd habit caught on camera

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was trending on social media on Sunday, but this time, it wasn't because of a trade or statement he made. The executive was caught texting on camera, taking fans off guard with the way he did it.The Eagles took on the Denver Broncos in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season, eager to improve to 5-0 against a competitive AFC West opponent.Chris Long, a former Eagles defensive end, shared a video of the executive texting. As normal as texting is, Roseman caught a lot of attention with how he texts: with his index fingers.Many fans reacted to the clip, saying that it showed that Roseman wasn't a regular general manager or person.&quot;That’s how you know he’s a real psycho,&quot; one fan said.🦅 @SlimeLifeAriLINKThat’s how you know he’s a real psycho&quot;the lion doesnt concern himself in texting in a conventional way,&quot; another fan said.milan @cloudzgotbannedLINKthe lion doesnt concern himself in texting in a conventional way&quot;thumbs are for mid-GMs,&quot; another fan said. t| myke | 🦅 @PhillyTruthrLINKthumbs are for mid-GMsOthers came up with more creative explanations for Howie Roseman's unique way of texting.&quot;Thumbs have wing sauce on them. Can’t lick them because someone just said you’re on tv. Only thing you can do in that situation,&quot; one fan said.&quot;That’s because those fingers are worth billions can’t risk getting arthritis,&quot; another fan said.&quot;the phone is sitting on the table. this move is acceptable in that situation,&quot; another fan wrote.Howie Roseman has become a popular figure among fans thanks to his smart moves when it comes to trades. He has gotten rid of players who started to regress after leaving the Eagles and brought in others who shone for the NFC East franchise.NFL insider predicts Howie Roseman won't trade A.J. Brown to a positive situationSpeaking of trades, A.J. Brown leaving the Philadelphia Eagles appears to be getting some buzz around the league after the veteran wide receiver shared a cryptic message, seemingly showing his frustration with how he's been used.Dianna Russini of The Athletic talked with an anonymous source about the Brown's situation. The person doesn't think Howie Roseman will give Brown the benefit of sending him to a team with an elite quarterback.“You think if Howie Roseman is going to eventually trade him, he’s going to send him to a team with some elite quarterback? Think about how much worse it could be. Respectfully, (Brown) could still be on the 0-4 Titans. Life is good in Philly.”This appears to be settled now, but things could change if Brown doesn't feel happy again.