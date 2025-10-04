  • home icon
  "Think about how much worse it could be": NFL insider spells doom for A.J. Brown if Eagles GM Howie Roseman trades $96,000,000 WR

"Think about how much worse it could be": NFL insider spells doom for A.J. Brown if Eagles GM Howie Roseman trades $96,000,000 WR

By Sanu Abraham
Published Oct 04, 2025
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

A league executive delivered a reminder to A.J. Brown about how fortunate his current situation is in Philadelphia. They said that a trade away from the Eagles could mean a far less favorable landing spot than the one he currently enjoys.

Speaking with Dianna Russini of "The Athletic," the anonymous source addressed Brown’s public frustration with his role in Philadelphia’s offense. The star wideout, signed through 2029 on a deal worth $96 million (per Spotrac), is off to the slowest statistical start of his career despite the team’s perfect 4-0 record.

Russini shared the executive’s comments in her weekend column on Saturday.

“Brown doesn’t realize how bad it could be,” the source told Russini.
“You think if Howie Roseman is going to eventually trade him, he’s going to send him to a team with some elite quarterback? Think about how much worse it could be. Respectfully, (Brown) could still be on the 0-4 Titans. Life is good in Philly.”
The mention of Tennessee struck a chord, as A.J. Brown began his career with the Titans before the Eagles acquired him in 2022. Tennessee has stumbled to a 0-4 start this year, ranking at the bottom of the league offensively.

Rival coach points to usage of A.J. Brown, not volume, as the root of the issue

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp - Source: Imagn

While A.J. Brown has voiced concerns about his role, opposing coaches believe the frustration runs deeper than just the number of passes thrown his way. One rival coach who has studied Philadelphia’s offense told Russini the issue stems from how and when Brown is targeted, not how often.

“Don’t let A.J. Brown tell you he isn’t getting enough targets,” the coach said.
“It’s not about the quantity. It’s about the type of targets and the situations he’s in. That’s why he’s frustrated.”

Brown’s production has reflected that tension. Through four games, he has recorded 14 catches for 151 yards and a single touchdown. Nearly three-quarters of those yards came in one game. His output against Tampa Bay in Week 4, two receptions for seven yards, was emblematic of his slow start.

He posted on social media after that game, quoting scripture on X about withdrawing quietly when unwelcome. Three days later, he clarified to reporters that his message wasn’t directed at anyone in the organization, taking accountability for letting his emotions show.

Philadelphia’s offensive approach has contributed to the dynamic. The Eagles lead the NFL in red zone efficiency at 100 percent, relying heavily on their ground game and Jalen Hurts’ short-yardage power to finish drives.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who combine for roughly $50 million in annual salary, have just one touchdown apiece. One opposing general manager told Russini that the team’s investment in its receivers doesn’t match its run-first identity.

