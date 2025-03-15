"That's a little steep": NFL fans react as Chargers sign Justin Herbert's backup for $6,200,000

On Thursday, the NFL's X account announced that the Los Angeles Chargers had re-signed backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke to a one-year, $6.2 million contract. In 2024, Heinicke played in four games for the Chargers.

While the move is a low-risk one, considering the Chargers have star quarterback Justin Herbert as their starter, some fans have been quick to highlight how the move for Heinicke is quite an expensive price to pay for a backup QB.

"That's a little steep, Heinicke, but good for him," a fan said.

However, other fans thought the move was good for the Chargers.

"Decent backup for the money," one fan wrote.

"Solid move for the Chargers!" one fan said.

"Taylor Heinicke might not have the biggest arm or the flashiest game, but the dude is just a grinder. Always scraps, always competes. That’s why I’ve always liked him!💯😎," one fan wrote.

Despite some fans questioning the amount of money the Chargers spent on Heinicke, the move ensures that LA remains in contention and can compete in games when Herbert is not starting.

Taylor Heinicke & Los Angeles Chargers' 2025 outlook

Taylor Heinicke is widely expected to remain the backup quarterback for the Chargers, behind Justin Herbert, next season. Herbert is one of the best QBs in the NFL despite struggling in the playoffs throughout his career to this point.

Last season, Herbert was once again strong while playing in a new system under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. He finished the campaign with 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns, three interceptions, 306 rushing yards and two rushing TDs.

Herbert also had a strong connection with star rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey, a connection that has the ability to develop into one of the best QB and WR duos in the league. McConkey finished the campaign with 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns.

However, should Heinicke need to step up and start for the Chargers, he has proven throughout his career that he can play capable football as a starting QB.

His most productive season came during the 2021 campaign when he played in 16 games for the Washington Commanders. During that season, he threw for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He rushed for 313 yards and one touchdown.

