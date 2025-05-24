“That’s the master link”: Julian Edelman reveals one player that will define Mike Vrabel’s era in New England

Mike Vrabel took over as the new coach of the New England Patriots in January. He was brought in as Jared Mayo's replacement following a disappointing 4-13 campaign. Vrabel is looking to take the Patriots back to their former glory days under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Ad

On the latest episode of the Dudes on Dudes podcast, former Patriots stars Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski discussed Mike Vrabel's future with the New England Patriots. Gronkowski questioned which player would benefit the most in Mike Vrabel's regime.

Julian Edelman, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, pointed out that the focus will be on quarterback Drake Maye.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It only matters about one," Edelman said. "How's Drake Maye gonna play? That's the only one that really, I mean everyone matter. The whole team matter. The whole link of the chain matters. ... But the master link, that's how we're all gonna judge them. How's Drake Maye gonna do?"

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rob Gronkowski had a different player in mind. He believes that outside linebacker Harold Landry could reap the most benefits under Mike Vrabel. In March, Landry joined the Patriots on a three-year deal worth $43.5 million.

"Harold Landry. He brought Harold Landry from the Tennessee Titans to the New England Patriots. And that's who's gonna benefit the most, bank account wise, having a job wise and scheme wise on the defensive side of the ball."

Ad

The Patriots drafted Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. After initially serving as the backup to Jacoby Brissett, Maye took over as the QB1. He finished with a total of 2,976 yards and 20 TDs while being honored as a Pro Bowler.

Mike Vrabel shares his true feelings about the Patriots' disappointing 2024 campaign

On the franchise's show called Forged, the new coach shared his unfiltered take on the team's disappointing 4-13 campaign last year.

Ad

Vrabel said that he doesn't care about what happened last season under Jared Mayo. For him, his sole focus in helping the Patriots improve and work on making it right in the future.

"Why the f**k would I care about what happened last year?" Vrabel said. "I'm worried about what's going to go right today and tomorrow and the next day. We're not worried about what went wrong. We're focused on what's going to go right." (TS-1:50 onwards)

Ad

Rob Gronkowski believes that the Patriots could make a run for the playoffs this upcoming season. The last time they made the postseason was under Bill Belichick back in 2021. Unfortunately, they lost the Wild Card game against the Bills.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.