“That’s Mike Vrabel’s music” - Bill Simmons credits Patriots HC for team signing Milton Williams

Sports media personality Bill Simmons attributes new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel's hand behind New England's free-agency pursuit of defensive tackle Milton Williams.

Simmons, a Patriots fan and founder of The Ringer media brand, is also a former ESPN employee. Vrabel, a former Patriots linebacker who won three Super Bowls playing for the team, was brought on this offseason as New England's head coach.

On Monday, Simmons quote-tweeted Adam Schefter's post.

"Good God that's Mike Vrabel's music!!!!!!" Simmons wrote.

The Patriots signed Williams for $26 million annually, as per reports. They beat the Carolina Panthers, who had been considered the front-runner for the defensive tackle.

Patriots' changing defensive philosophy under Mike Vrabel

NFL: Scouting Combine

Williams' signing seemingly reflects the Patriots' changing defensive approach under Vrabel and defensive line coach Terrell Williams. The team traded veteran defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to the New Orleans Saints because he "no longer fits the defense," according to the Boston Herald.

The Patriots' front defense has run a two-gap system for more than 20 years, all the way back to the early days of Bill Belichick. Mike Vrabel's defense will now be asked to adopt a more aggressive, attacking one-gap system that emphasizes penetration and disruption. Williams' pass-rushing ability as a defensive tackle makes him the ideal candidate to help establish this new philosophy.

Williams reports to New England from an impressive 2024 regular season campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles. He tallied five sacks, 24 stops, 10 quarterback hits and seven stops for loss.

His playoff outing was even stronger, with standouts including two sacks, two stops for loss, and a strip-sack and fumble recovery of Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX.

The Patriots also brought in Harold Landry III, who played under Vrabel in Tennessee. Both signings are meant to help patch up the Patriots' flailing pass rush, which managed only 28 sacks in 17 games last year.

