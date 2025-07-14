"That's pathetic form," "Cowboys are cooked" - NFL fans roast Tyler Guyton for shadow boxing in rain ahead of training camp

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton, who is now in his second season in the NFL, is expected to play a significant role for the team this season. Although he didn't do a good job of protecting quarterback Dak Prescott against some of the league's best threats last season, he is aware of the pressure he is under and is getting ready to handle it.

Ad

Ahead of training camp, the former Oklahoma lineman seems to have added a distinct kind of conditioning to his offseason regimen. On Sunday, Guyton was seen punching in the rain while wearing boxing gloves in a video that has gone viral on social media. NFL fans have quickly reacted to the clip on X, with some already spelling doom for the Cowboys' 2025 season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's take a look at some fans' reactions to the short video of Tyler Guyton practicing his boxing skills in the rain.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Training in the middle of a hurricane is wild. Look out for the rest of the league, our guy is coming for you," one fan said.

"Cowboys are cooked," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That’s pathetic form," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"This is literally the slowest and most relaxed boxing I have ever seen in my life. Also, please tell me what this does to help you in an NFL game. Because you do any of this to another player and you're ejected and probably suspended," one fan said.

"Never understood how boxing helps NFL players lmao. I understand if they was doing it for conditioning but other than that man what," another fan said.

Ad

"Looks slow and heavy," a fan said.

It's hardly surprising that Guyton is once again being scrutinized ahead of a new season after having a mixed rookie season in the NFL last year. This coming season could decide whether his long-term future will be with the Cowboys.

Tyler Guyton needs a leap in performance in 2025

Tyler Guyton, selected with the No. 29 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, experienced more lows than highs in his first year in the NFL. In addition to giving away too many penalties and allowing too many pressures and sacks, he frequently made it seem like his run blocking skills needed significant improvement last season.

Ad

It's somewhat understandable why Guyton's season didn't go well since he was still a raw player who was also switching from the right side in college to the left in the NFL. In addition, he suffered from knee and shoulder ailments during the regular season, which could have derailed his development.

However, Tyler Guyton will need to improve in several areas if he hopes to be a reliable player because the Cowboys will likely be banking on him to start at left tackle this season. Given his high draft position, he could soon earn the bust label if he doesn't become better this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.