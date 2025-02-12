“That's my quarterback!” - Bills fans praise Josh Allen after NFL MVP’s heartfelt gesture for ‘Slick Rick’ goes viral

After winning the MVP award at the 2025 NFL Honors Show on Feb. 6, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave a heartfelt speech. He expressed his gratitude towards his family, fiancee, actress Hailee Steinfeld, teammates, coaching staff, and several others.

One person he namedropped that not many recognized was Roderick Morrow, better known as 'Slick Rick,' who has been working for the franchise for 15 years. Allen said:

"We've got such a great locker room in Buffalo and it takes everybody from the equipment staff to the training room, to the strength staff, to Slick Rick in the mailroom, to the cafeteria upstairs. It truly takes everybody to have team success and I'm so fortunate to be a part of a great organization."

Morrow was taken aback by the Bills superstar namedropping him during his speech and expressed how much it meant to him in an interview with WBBW's Matthew Bove. He said:

"So basically, when I was watching the awards, when he went on stage, I was happy that he had won it and it went from joyful to crying because when he mentioned my name, I just broke down. I broke down because I'm just an average person, but when he mentioned my name, I was like 'Oh my god he just mentioned my name on national television, so I was just crying."

Fans on social media were overjoyed to hear Morrow's story and lauded Allen for acknowledging him during his speech:

"This is another example of what a guy Josh Allen is. No matter who it is in the Bills organization, Josh appreciates everyone. That's my quarterback!" one fan said.

"If it was possible for me to love Josh Allen anymore this would do it. Mahomes can retire with 20 rings doesn’t matter I wouldn’t trade Josh for anyone in the HISTORY of the league. Idc, I know he will bring us home 1 eventually and that’s enough, Josh is Buffalo," another fan said.

"I’m a fins fan and love this story. Nothing average about Rick! I really appreciate Josh taking the time to shout him out. Thx for sharing the story," one fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"How do you not root for Josh Allen," another fan said.

"Josh Allen will be president someday," one fan said.

