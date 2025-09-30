"That's a real good test": Jerry Jones gets honest on Micah Parsons playing against Cowboys 1 month after shocking trade

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is feeling good about trading away Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers after Sunday Night Football this past weekend.

Jones took to 105.3 The Fan this morning and discussed the Cowboys' tie game with the Packers from Sunday night. The game featured Parsons, whom Jones traded away to Green Bay last month, on the opposite side of the field. Jones said he was left feeling "good" about the trade when it was all said and done.

"That's a good test out there, when you don't have a player any more. He's lining up directly against you, plus you don't have him on your defensive side of the ball. That's a real good test. And I'm glad that everybody got to see it. It left me feeling good about our trade."

The game between Dallas and Green Bay ended in a 40-40 tie. Parsons was a non-factor for the majority of the game, registering only three tackles, with two being assists, throughout. He did, however, have one sack late in the game, tackling quarterback Dak Prescott right near the line of scrimmage, saving what would've been a touchdown scramble for the signal-caller had Parsons not caught up with him.

Had Prescott managed to get into the endzone, Dallas would have likely been celebrating a victory, rather than a tie game at home.

The feud between Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons

Parsons was drafted by the Cowboys with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In his four seasons with Dallas, Parsons registered double-digit sack numbers in each of them, establishing himself as one of the most effective pass rushers in the NFC.

However, once contract negotiations began between Parsons' camp and Dallas as his rookie deal drew to a close, things took a sour turn. Jones reportedly attempted to come to an agreement with Parsons verbally, without his agent present, sparking a war of words between Parsons' representation and Jones through the media. Soon after, Parsons publicly declared that he had requested a trade from Dallas, citing disrespect by the organization throughout the negotiation process.

While Jones initially stated he believed Parsons' trade request was nothing more than a negotiation tactic, he ultimately dealt Parsons to Green Bay in exchange for two first-round draft picks and defensive lineman Kenny Clark. Parsons eventually signed a four-year, $188 million contract with Green Bay, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Parsons and the Packers will now enjoy a Bye Week in Week Five after their back-and-forth duel with Dallas. The Cowboys, meanwhile, will go to New York to take on the Jets this Sunday.

