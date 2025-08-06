“That’s what she says”: Josh Allen pokes fun at Hailee Steinfeld while recalling wedding night on Hard Knocks

Josh Allen is gearing up for his ninth season in the NFL and joined his team for training camp last month. It will be his first season after tying the knot with actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld.In an episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, Allen shared details about his wedding. He recalled the day he got married and hilariously poked fun at his wife.&quot;Got married May 31st. I don't know if people know that, but that was best night of my life, honestly. And my wife's life, I think, that's what she says,&quot; he said.Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on May 31 in Santa Barbara, California. The Sinners star later shared the details of the big day through a newsletter in Beau Society in June.&quot;I’m sitting here with Josh, and we’re reminiscing on the best weekend of our lives for the millionth time,&quot; she wrote in her post (via People magazine).&quot;...Over the past two weeks, random yet very specific memories have been popping back into our heads, and we’ve been blurting them out to each other, often through smiles, laughs, and tears.&quot;Steinfeld and Allen had a three-day wedding celebration. It began with a family dinner on May 29, and the next day, guests arrived at the venue. On their wedding day, they had breakfast together before tying the knot.Their wedding had a no-phone rule, which Steinfeld explained in her email to Beau Society, saying that the couple &quot;wanted everyone to come and be present.&quot; They also had an &quot;underground after-party&quot; to celebrate their special day.Josh Allen’s wife set to appear at Fan Expo CanadaJosh Allen’s wife, Hailee Seinfield, is set to make a special appearance at Fan Expo Canada, which will take place at Metro Toronto Convention Centre.The event will be held from Aug. 21 to 24, but Steinfeld will be a guest on Sunday.Interestingly, the same day, the Buffalo Bills compete in a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.In his last season, Josh Allen recorded 3,731 yards passing as the Bills made the playoffs. However, they couldn't make it to the Super Bowl championship after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. They start the new season on Sept. 8 against the Baltimore Ravens.