"That's a scary image man" , "Mac Jones and Joe Burrow are taking way too many hits every week" - NFL fans worry for Patriots QB after suffering painful ankle injury

Mac Jones hobbled off in the game against the Baltimore Ravens after sustaining an ankle injury and it points to a growing concern for young quarterbacks taking more hits than ever before. Joe Burrow has been sacked 14 times in three games, though last night against the Jets he only went down twice.

Quarterbacks are increasingly likely to try to make plays with their feet and that increases their chances of getting hit as well. It is a far cry from old-fashioned quarterbacks who were encouraged to protect themselves at all costs, knowing their importance to the team.

Now, fans are becoming increasingly concerned about the hits their quarterbacks are taking, with Mac Jones just the latest example to crystallize those feelings. Here is a sampling of the responses received on social media.

aaron samuel @influen46277678 @NFL_DovKleiman Mac Jones and Joe Burrow are taking way too many hits every week. I shudder every time watching them play. @NFL_DovKleiman Mac Jones and Joe Burrow are taking way too many hits every week. I shudder every time watching them play.

bmorepolo @bmorepolo

Watch the game and tell me one hit that took the entire game. @RealSkipBayless Herbert got hurt in the pocket, I dont think anyone would argue the risk. Mac jones got hurt this week in the pocket. Again no one think anything about it.Watch the game and tell me one hit that took the entire game. @RealSkipBayless Herbert got hurt in the pocket, I dont think anyone would argue the risk. Mac jones got hurt this week in the pocket. Again no one think anything about it. Watch the game and tell me one hit that took the entire game.

Deron Gabriel @derongabriel @ProFootballDoc That was a late hit on Mac Jones to injure him @ProFootballDoc That was a late hit on Mac Jones to injure him

Ron Carthen @rcarthen 🏾 twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Patriots’ QB Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during today’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, per source. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and determine the severity of the injury. Patriots’ QB Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during today’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, per source. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and determine the severity of the injury. Get well Mac Jones Get well Mac Jones 🙏🏾 twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Lynnie @TweetThisBabe Sending prayers to QB @MacJones_10 and hope your ankle injury is not serious. Get well soon!!! Sending prayers to QB @MacJones_10 and hope your ankle injury is not serious. Get well soon!!! 🙏🙏🙏

Fritz @fritzglc 🏽 @MikeReiss Hope it isn't a season ending injury, @MacJones_10 . Feel better and get well soon. @MikeReiss Hope it isn't a season ending injury, @MacJones_10. Feel better and get well soon. 🙏🏽

Mac Jones injury update: Patriots QB suffers painful ankle injury

Mac Jones was X-rayed on Sunday after the game with inconclusive results. Further tests are expected on Monday for a clearer picture. The fear is a high-ankle injury with damaged ligaments or tendons.

He seemed in a lot of pain as he hobbled off to the sidelines, refusing to put any pressure on the injured foot. Subsequent images and videos emerged of him being carried to the locker room by his teammates where he seemed to be in a lot of pain.

𖤐 GUST @SleeepyGust *RARE* video of Mac Jones going into the tunnel after injury vs. Ravens. Sound On. *RARE* video of Mac Jones going into the tunnel after injury vs. Ravens. Sound On. https://t.co/mfqupHxxx0

After the X-rays came back negative, he is now scheduled to have an MRI. Meanwhile, Patriots team personnel and fans will be hoping for the best. At best, the injury will be week to week and there is a high probability of him missing the game against the Green Bay Packers in the coming week. If so, then Brian Hoyer will have to step into the fold to cover in his absence.

However, Mac Jones has a history of being durable and resilient. Last season, he played all the games for the New England Patriots. During his time in Alabama, he suffered a leg injury once but did not miss a single snap because of that. He did injure both his ankles before the Senior Bowl that caused him to miss the game.

While such a sterling injury record gives hope that he will be back sooner rather than later, it remains a concern for many fans that quarterbacks are not releasing the ball soon enough or protecting themselves like they used to. Ultimately, the future of a franchise in any given season is dependent largely on the quarterback, and a bit more judicious care might put the fans at ease.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far