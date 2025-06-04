"That's vague": Commanders fans react to DC Joe Whitt Jr's comment on Marshon Lattimore's absence from OTAs

The Washington Commanders are wrapping up OTAs with some concerns regarding attendance in their secondary. Veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been absent from OTAs since the workouts began on April 22.

Washington's front office made an aggressive, win-now move for Lattimore in November. The Commanders sent a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick and a fifth-round pick in exchange for the four-time Pro Bowler, along with a fifth-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft.

On Wednesday, Washington's defensive coordinator, Joe Whitt Jr., offered an update on Lattimore's absence from OTAs.

Whitt said that the team has been in communication with the star cornerback and that they'll "see where he is when he gets here." Fans reacted to Whitt's statement in the comments of Commanders insider John Keim's report.

"That's ... vague," one fan commented.

"Not exactly encouraging," another fan added.

"He's gone after the year," a third fan predicted.

Other fans were optimistic about Lattimore's potential return ahead of the mandatory minicamp.

"Y'all overreacting," one fan countered. "He'll be there Week 1 fresh as ever."

"Y'all gotta chill," another fan agreed. "I'm not particularly high on (Marshon Lattimore) either, but let's give him the offseason."

"I can't wait for Marshon to eat y'all words next season and ball out," a third fan added.

Trey Amos turning heads in absence of Marshon Lattimore

As they look towards the organization's future, the Washington Commanders have added talented depth to their roster, especially in the secondary. This offseason, Washington added two cornerbacks to the third level of its defense.

In free agency, Washington signed veteran corner Jonathan Jones and added to the unit in the draft, selecting Ole Miss' Trey Amos in the second round. Amos has emerged as a potential difference-maker from the jump, turning heads with an impressive performance during Washington's OTA workouts.

Amos has remained sound in coverage when facing some of Washington's top wideouts, notably forcing incompletions against Michael Gallup, Deebo Samuel and Luke McCaffrey earlier this week.

The addition of Amos could allow second-year rising star Mike Sainristil to slide inside to the slot, should the team hold onto Marshon Lattimore for the foreseeable future.

