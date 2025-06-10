"That should be scary for the NFL" - Mina Kimes warns rest of teams on Chargers' $9,995,186 star heading into minicamp

In 2024, the LA Chargers used their second-round, No. 34 pick in the draft to select Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Although some were skeptical about the move, given that he was primarily a slot receiver and did not perform exceptionally well at the college level, McConkey exceeded all expectations at the NFL level last season.

Exploding onto the NFL scene and creating a strong connection with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, McConkey showed that he is one of the best route runners, one of the most consistent receivers and one of the top players in the league. He finished his rookie season with 82 receptions for 1,149 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns for the Chargers.

As a result, fans are excited to see what McConkey and Herbert can accomplish in their second season playing together in 2025. One of the individuals excited for next season is Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who recently made clear that McConkey, who signed a four-year, $9.9 million contract, is continuing to get better this offseason.

"Just so dependable. We were able to do things with Ladd in Year 1 that you generally don't do with a guy until Year 3 or 4. His football IQ, a lot of different things that give him options to get open... We're gonna move him around, the guy's got some serious talent and a serious will to get it done... He's a guy that we're just gonna continue to grow with," Roman said on June 6 on the Chargers Weekly Podcast, with the quotes transcribed by NFL analyst Kevin Patra.

Shortly after the comments were made public, NFL analyst Mina Kimes made clear that McConkey's reported growth and development should be a warning sign for opposing NFL teams.

"Hearing Greg Roman say Ladd McConkey is getting better and better, that should be scary for the NFL," Kimes said on Monday.

Will Ladd McConkey continue on his path to NFL stardom?

All signs point to Ladd McConkey continuing his ascent to NFL stardom and being considered one of the league's best in 2025. Not only will McConkey and Justin Herbert have another year of experience playing alongside each other, but the Chargers will have another season under their coach, Jim Harbaugh, who was in his first campaign with the club last year as well.

Furthermore, with more offensive options in Los Angeles, namely Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris, McConkey should see fewer defensive double teams in 2025, something that he consistently faced last season.

