"That sh*t had me rolling": Travis Kelce delivers his verdict on Tom Brady’s viral Netflix roast

Travis Kelce was among the millions of fans who watched the roast of Tom Brady. Jason Kelce did too, based on their latest podcast episode. The roast was a major event for the NFL as one of its most legendary players was getting picked apart by comedians and dishing insults, and it certainly had the Kelce brothers' attention.

Travis in particular enjoyed it, as he said on the "New Heights" podcast:

"That was unbelievable, first off. Everybody involved, hats off. I'd been in tears the whole like... last day. Just watching the clips and everything. I wasn't able to watch it live, but I tell you this man: I commend everybody because nobody seemed to get like, their feelings hurt.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Everybody was just kinda having fun with it. But at the same time, man. That sh*t had me rolling because of how at everybody's neck people were going."

Brady, Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski, Robert Kraft, and even Aaron Hernandez were brought up in the bevy of jokes that kept the audiences laughing for hours. Netflix had been promoting the roast at length and it seems to have paid off in a production that almost everyone, including the Kelce brothers, was watching.

Jason Kelce doesn't get why people do roasts

While both Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce enjoyed the roast, Jason did not quite understand what drives people to sign up and get obliterated in front of everyone. He said as much on the "New Heights" podcast:

"I mean it was pure entertainment and I'm really happy they did it. But I do not get the roast. I just don't get why people do 'em. Like, maybe I take myself too seriously."

Travis, however, was all in and commended Nikki Glaser for doing a good job. His brother agreed on that part:

"It was star-studded. The best part about it was how many iconic celebrities of immense stature that were there. Not to mention the entire Patriots dynasty showed up for Tom. All of them together."

Travis finished by saying:

"That was so f*cking cool, man."

It is safe to assume that Jason won't be signing up for any roasts soon, but you never know with Travis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback