  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "That sh*t's unacceptable": Jaxson Dart gets brutally honest about costly INT in Giants’ Week 7 loss to Broncos

"That sh*t's unacceptable": Jaxson Dart gets brutally honest about costly INT in Giants’ Week 7 loss to Broncos

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 20, 2025 17:45 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Denver Broncos - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants at Denver Broncos - Source: Imagn

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has taken responsibility for his team’s loss at Denver on Sunday. The Giants suffered a narrow 33-32 loss to the Broncos in a historic comeback. One unfortunate highlight of the game came in the fourth quarter when Dart threw an interception that led to an important touchdown drive by Denver.

Ad

The rookie quarterback accepted the full weight of responsibility when he addressed the press following the defeat on Friday. He said:

“My feet got a little stuck in the ground. I gotta be way better than that. I mean, that sh*t is unacceptable.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Giants’ loss after taking an 18-point lead casts a huge shadow on Jaxson Dart’s otherwise impressive performance against the Broncos. And the fact that it all went down with six minutes left to play makes it even more damning. The historic gravity of the loss lies in the fact that no team has lost an 18-point lead with six minutes on the clock since 1970.

Dart will be remembered for throwing that interception. Meanwhile, he completed 15 of 33 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns on the same night. He rushed for an additional 11 yards and a score on five carries.

Ad

However, Giants fans can take solace in the fact it is only Dart’s fourth NFL start. With him starting, the Giants are 2-2, and he has been nothing but impressive. Selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Giants, Dart could be the franchise quarterback for the coming years.

Jaxson Dart earns praise from teammate

Despite his costly mistake in Sunday’s game against the Broncos, a teammate of Jaxson Dart’s has commended his performance. Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger praised Dart following Sunday’s loss, describing him as a leader. He said:

Ad
“The one word I can describe Jaxson as is ‘resilient’ and ‘a leader.’ He’s feeling tough right now, but I think he played great. We got to be out there as a team to support him. He played resiliently. In that huddle, you wouldn’t think he’s a rookie the way he carries himself. He’s a mature individual who’s going to have a lot of success in this league. We just got to make sure we have his back.”

The Giants will have a rematch of their victory over the Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 26, hoping to secure a another win against the Eagles.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications