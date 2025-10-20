"That sh*t's unacceptable": Jaxson Dart gets brutally honest about costly INT in Giants’ Week 7 loss to Broncos

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has taken responsibility for his team’s loss at Denver on Sunday. The Giants suffered a narrow 33-32 loss to the Broncos in a historic comeback. One unfortunate highlight of the game came in the fourth quarter when Dart threw an interception that led to an important touchdown drive by Denver.The rookie quarterback accepted the full weight of responsibility when he addressed the press following the defeat on Friday. He said:“My feet got a little stuck in the ground. I gotta be way better than that. I mean, that sh*t is unacceptable.”The Giants’ loss after taking an 18-point lead casts a huge shadow on Jaxson Dart’s otherwise impressive performance against the Broncos. And the fact that it all went down with six minutes left to play makes it even more damning. The historic gravity of the loss lies in the fact that no team has lost an 18-point lead with six minutes on the clock since 1970.Dart will be remembered for throwing that interception. Meanwhile, he completed 15 of 33 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns on the same night. He rushed for an additional 11 yards and a score on five carries.However, Giants fans can take solace in the fact it is only Dart’s fourth NFL start. With him starting, the Giants are 2-2, and he has been nothing but impressive. Selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Giants, Dart could be the franchise quarterback for the coming years.Jaxson Dart earns praise from teammateDespite his costly mistake in Sunday’s game against the Broncos, a teammate of Jaxson Dart’s has commended his performance. Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger praised Dart following Sunday’s loss, describing him as a leader. He said:“The one word I can describe Jaxson as is ‘resilient’ and ‘a leader.’ He’s feeling tough right now, but I think he played great. We got to be out there as a team to support him. He played resiliently. In that huddle, you wouldn’t think he’s a rookie the way he carries himself. He’s a mature individual who’s going to have a lot of success in this league. We just got to make sure we have his back.”The Giants will have a rematch of their victory over the Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 26, hoping to secure a another win against the Eagles.