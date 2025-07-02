"That sh*t wasn’t too fun": Travis Kelce recalls exact moment he realized Super Bowl 59 was slipping away 

Travis Kelce did not put up the best performance during Super Bowl LIX. The 10-time Pro Bowl TE finished the regular season with 823 yards and three receiving TDs for the Kansas City Chiefs. They made it to the Super Bowl LIX showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles with the hopes of three-peating the Lombardi Trophy.

Ad

However, the Chiefs succumbed to a 40-22 blowout loss to the Eagles. Kelce could only muster 39 receiving yards with four catches to his name, sparking debates about his retirement. However, the TE is returning to play for the Chiefs this upcoming season.

On Tuesday. Kelce made an appearance on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast. During the interview, he opened up about the exact moment he knew that they were not going to three-peat.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't know if that ever like came in my mind it was always just keep f**king fighting and see what happens," Kelce said. "But at the same time, it got ugly quick and that s**t wasn't too fun.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"When they yanked their DB's out, or their big guys on defense I was just like, 'F**k man, I know what that sign is. At that point, you're still trying to like, you're in the mode of like fight, fight. Just give your guys and coaches everything you've got. It just wasn't going our way man," he added.

Ad

(Timestamp- 1:33:30 onwards)

Ad

The Philadelphia Eagles finally got the chance to exact revenge against Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. The two teams faced each other during Super Bowl LVII where Andy Reid's team came on top with a 38-35 victory.

The Chiefs drafted Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. Since then, he's helped the team to three Super Bowl championships. During his 12-season stint, the tight end has played in 175 games, recording a total of 12,151 yards and receiving 77 TDs.

Ad

Travis Kelce opens up about retirement plans following 2025 season

In April 2024, Kelce signed a two-year extension with the Chiefs worth $34.25 million. As he enters the final year of his deal, questions are starting to emerge about whether he will hang up his cleats following the 2025 season.

He provided some clarification regarding his retirement timeline during the same podcast interview.

"I mean, it's the last one on the contract," Kelce said. "I'm focused on this one. I don't know what next year is going to feel like. I don't know what I'm going to feel like in March or April next year when I make that decision."

Ad

(Timestamp-1:37:29 onwards)

The Kansas City Chiefs begin their 2025 campaign with a divisional showdown against the LA Chargers in September. It will be interesting to see if they can make it to another Super Bowl appearance next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.