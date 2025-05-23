"That is sick" - Sean Payton's daughter Meghan gives verdict on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gifting Rolex to OKC teammates after winning maiden MVP

Sean Payton's daughter, Meghan, has given her verdict on NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gifting his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates lavish gifts, including Rolex watches. In an Instagram video Meghan posted on Thursday, she spilled the beans on how Gilgeous-Alexander got his teammates presents, similar to how quarterbacks hand out gifts to their offensive linemen.

"Okay, so you know how, every year, quarterbacks get their offensive linemen a really cool gift for Christmas," Meghan said. "Last year, Brock Purdy got everyone Toyota trucks, you see like Yeti coolers, it's always like random brands.

"Well, SGA just won MVP, and he decided to get everyone on his team a pretty cool gift package. First of all, he got everyone Rolex's, which is sick. That video where you see all the players lining up, putting their wrists in. I wonder how he chose each watch for each player.

"Everyone got a custom Canada Goose jacket that had embroidered 68-14, which is the best regular season record the Thunder have ever had, which was this season.

"He also got everyone iPhones, which I think it's nice, but also, like, I'm sure everyone has the most up-to-date phone and then Beats by Dre headsets, which is cool, but the Rolex, the jacket, absolutely crushed it SGA."

Gilgeous-Alexander pipped the likes of Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo to win the MVP award. He became only the third Oklahoma City player to claim the honor, after Kevin Durant (2013-14 season) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17 season).

In the 2024-25 regular season, SGA averaged a league-high 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in 34.2 minutes across 76 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Thunder to the Western Conference finals this season, where they hold a 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the series.

Sean Payton's daughter Meghan shares opinion on Baltimore Ravens' 2025 NFL schedule

Sean Payton's daughter Meghan - Source: Getty

Sean Payton's daughter, Meghan, shared her thoughts on the Baltimore Ravens' challenging 2025 schedule on "Fanduel TV" on Thursday.

"Ravens got absolutely demolished by this schedule release," Meghan said. "It is just tough if you're a Baltimore fan. Let's start with the beginning of the schedule. They're facing the Bills, the Chiefs and the Lions, with both the Bills and the Chiefs on the road."

Meghan spoke about the Ravens' BYE in Week 7, but explained that the second half of their season will also feature some tough games in cold-weather climates.

"From Week 11 through 18, they've got to play all outdoor cold games — whether it’s in Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Green Bay or Cincinnati. That is brutal. I don't care if your team is built on grit and cold-weather toughness — no one wants that. Five of those eight games are divisional matchups, too. The Ravens are up against it this year," Meghan said.

Despite having a two-time MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson leading their offense, the Ravens will need to be at their best to navigate their way past a tricky run of games for the entirety of the 2025 season.

Here is the full Ravens schedule for the 2025 season (All times in ET):

Week 1: Sept. 7 at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 14 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Week 3: Sept. 22 vs. Detroit, 8:15 p.m.

Week 4: Sept. 28 at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Week 5: Oct. 5 vs. Houston, 1 p.m.

Week 6: Oct. 12 vs. L.A. Rams, 1 p.m.

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Oct. 26 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Oct. 30 at Miami, 8:15 p.m.

Week 10: Nov. 9 at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Week 11: Nov. 16 at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m.

Week 12: Nov. 23 vs. N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 13: Nov. 27 vs. Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

Week 14: Dec. 7 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Week 15: Dec. 14 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Dec. 21 vs. New England, 1 p.m.

Week 17: TBD at Green Bay

Week 18: TBD at Pittsburgh

