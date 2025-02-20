"That was sick" - Shedeur Sanders sounds off on reports of his plummeting stock ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders is one of the biggest names heading into the 2025 NFL draft as people are interested in where the former Colorado Buffaloes star is going to wind up. There have been mock drafts projecting him to go all over the board and Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward were seen discussing it in a video of their working out together.

In the video, Ward mentions Sanders falling to the sixth pick in the draft and Sanders says he doesn't buy televisions to hear any of the noise.

This was in regards to ESPN Analyst Field Yates' recent mock draft where he had Shedeur Sanders falling to the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth pick as the picks ahead of him were as follows:

Tennessee Titans: CB/WR Travis Hunter Cleveland Browns: EDGE Abdul Carter New York Giants: QB Cam Ward New England Patriots: OT Will Campbell Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Mason Graham

It will be interesting to see which teams draft quarterbacks and if Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are right about Sanders's landing spot. Sanders finished the 2024 season completing 353-of-477 (74.0%) of his passes for 4,134 yards with 37 passing touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

What team makes the most sense to draft Shedeur Sanders?

The 2025 NFL draft is still more than two months away and the mock drafts are going to continue to change as the offseason continues and we see how each team does in free agency.

Shedeur Sanders is going to be a great choice for whichever team selects him and it feels like he will be drafted with the third pick by the New York Giants. The Giants and Sanders have been flirting with one another for a few months as Sanders wore blue and red cleats for the Alamo Bowl.

However, that does not mean Cam Ward is going to slide, instead, he would likely be drafted with the first pick by the Tennessee Titans as they need to get their quarterback situation corrected after a miserable season.

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said the team was not going to pass up a generational talent with the first pick and getting the quarterback right will help the generation be a lot more successful and FanDuel's betting odds have Ward as the most likely pick for the first selection.

