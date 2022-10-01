"That is the single most right thing Jerry Jones has ever uttered in his football life" - Skip Bayless all-in on Cowboys owner hyping Cooper Rush in Dak Prescott’s absence

Since the fourth quarter of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Cooper Rush has successfully filled in as the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott is recovering from a thumb injury to his throwing hand. Rush has started two games so far this year, earning victories in each of them over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.

This has caused owner Jerry Jones to make a bit of a controversial statement by claiming he hopes there is a quarterback battle between Rush and Prescott down the road. He explained that the hope is for Rush to play so well while Prescott recovers that the decision on which quarterback to use moving forward during the 2022 NFL season becomes a hard one.

Skip Bayless recently commented on Jones' statement during an episode of 'The Skip Bayless Show':

"That is the single most obvious and right thing Jerry Jones has ever uttered in his football life."

Bayless also explained that he asked respected quarterbacks coach George Whitfield why he thinks Cooper Rush has been successful. Bayless had this to say about their conversation:

"George's point is that MAC quarterbacks have to learn how to play the position against all odds because they don't have five-star receivers who can instantly separate. You have to figure it out on the fly. You need to be able to speed read it and see it before the defense can react to you.

"Cooper Rush is just finding open receivers and delivering catchable footballs right on the money before the defense can react and before pass rushers can get to him."

Bayless continued:

"The Giants threw the kitchen sink at him. There were extra rushers on almost every play. There were free rushers in his face all night long.

"It shocked me that Cooper Rush never got sacked because he was anticipating and getting rid of the ball, with accuracy, before he would get hit. He would get hit on follow-throughs, but not during his delivery. It's been a long time since I've seen anything quite like it."

Skip Bayless explained that there have been several relatively successful quarterbacks who have played in the MAC during their college football careers, including Ben Roethlisberger, Chad Pennington, Byron Leftwich, Bruce Gradkowski, and Charlie Batch. He believes Cooper Rush could be the next name to join that list.

Where did Cooper Rush play college football?

Central Michigan QB Cooper Rush

Cooper Rush began his college football career in 2013 when he joined the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Mid-American Conference, better known as the MAC. He spent all four years of his college football career with Central Michigan and was the starting quarterback for all four of them.

In his four years as the starter, he appeared in 50 games while completing 62 percent of his passes for 12,891 yards and 90 touchdowns. At the completion of his college football career, he was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent after failing to get selected during the 2017 NFL Draft.

