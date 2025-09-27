"That sounds horrible" "Good for his pockets": NFL fans flame Roger Goodell's bold plan for league's international expansion

On Saturday, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor shared on X that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wants to have 16 international games every season, so that each team plays one game outside the U.S.

As the news broke, fans did not hold back.

"Good for his pockets," one fan said.

"That sounds horrible," another fan said.

"In 2035 the NFL will be playing football games on Mars," a fan said.

More fans joined in.

Tom Harrington @cbctom @bepryor @FieldYates I assume Canada is no longer considered an “international” destination for the league? 🇨🇦🏈🤷🏼‍♂️

Jay Allen @runthewishbone1 @bepryor @FieldYates Of course. Taxpayers love funding stadiums just to watch it sit empty as the NFL goes to get more foreign money.

Cook The Books @CookTheBooks12 @bepryor Players will not be looking forward to it..... 100%

In 2025, all 32 National Football League teams are part of the league’s Global Markets Program, which gives them rights to promote in 21 international markets, including:

Brazil (Dolphins, Patriots, Eagles, Lions), Ireland (Steelers, Jaguars, Packers, Chiefs, Titans), Germany, Mexico, Canada, Australia, UAE, Greece, Spain, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, UK, Austria, Switzerland, New Zealand, China, Japan and South Korea.

This helps teams grow their fanbase through events, merch, and youth football.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, will host at least three games over 5 years, starting in 2026, at the iconic Maracanã Stadium.

Australia is also on the map. The first game is planned for 2026 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Upcoming NFL International Games in 2025

In 2025, the National Football League is playing more games overseas than ever before. The international schedule kicks off on September 28 with the Vikings facing the Steelers in Dublin, Ireland.

A week later, the Vikings play again, this time against the Browns in London. London will host two more games. Broncos versus Jets on October 12, and Rams versus Jaguars on October 19.

Then the action moves to Berlin on November 9, where the Falcons take on the Colts. Finally, on November 16, the Commanders play the Dolphins in Madrid, Spain.

Previously, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 5 during Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. It was streamed live and free on YouTube. The idea was to reach younger, global fans and break traditional paywalls.

In 2024, a total of five NFL games were played internationally, in the UK, Germany and Brazil. The season kicked off in Brazil on September 6 with the Eagles facing the Packers in São Paulo. Then the action moved to London, where the Jets played the Jaguars on October 6, followed by the Bears versus Vikings on October 13, and the Patriots versus Dolphins on October 20.

Finally, Germany hosted game between the Panthers and Chiefs on November 10 in Munich.

