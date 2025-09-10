"Thats why he gets stuck": Dan Orlovsky pinpoints troubling flaw in Caleb Williams’ game

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears started the 2025 season on the wrong foot. The quarterback had a great start to the game against the Minnesota Vikings, but struggled in the second half. The Vikings made a fourth-quarter comeback and won 27-24.Williams missed many opportunities to connect with his wide receivers, mainly DJ Moore, in the fourth quarter. He was often making rushed decisions, with his footwork failing him under pressure. As such, his accuracy suffered and he failed to produce against Brian Flores' defense.On Tuesday, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky pointed to Caleb's feet as a problem in his game. He stated how the second-year quarterback isn't having great coordination between his foot and his eyes, and as a result, he's missing many opportunities:&quot;Right now, the feet follow the eyes rather than the eyes leading the feet. That's the problem, his eyes are so far ahead of his feet and that's not going to be sustainable. That's why he gets stuck at times.&quot;Brian Flores had no problem sending the house to pressure Williams. In the second half, he changed his strategy and sent blitzes in 55,6% of the snaps. This affected the Bears' offensive strategy, as Caleb did not release the ball quickly enough.Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle recently spoke on how the game would slow down for Caleb WilliamsOne common phrase for young quarterbacks is to say that the game has &quot;slowed down&quot; for them. This often means that they are processing the game better, making best decisions with the ball and releasing the ball before defenders get to them.Current Bears OC Declan Doyle recently spoke about how young quarterbacks develop and process the game better:“The game slows down when your eyes go to the right place. When his eyes are in the right place, that's what you hear guys talk about in Year 2 and 3... They're like, ‘Hey, the game slowed down for me.’Williams is extremely talented, but he still needs to improve in many things before turning into the franchise quarterback that the Bears expected. Luckily for him, he's not going to play against Brian Flores' defense every week.