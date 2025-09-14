  • home icon
  "The Bills can't hide": Ex-NFL HC Rex Ryan puts Josh Allen & Co. on upset alert ahead of Week 2 game vs. Jets

"The Bills can't hide": Ex-NFL HC Rex Ryan puts Josh Allen & Co. on upset alert ahead of Week 2 game vs. Jets

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 14, 2025 18:24 GMT
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
Ex-NFL HC Rex Ryan puts Josh Allen & Co. on upset alert ahead of Week 2 game vs. Jets - Source: Imagn

The Buffalo Bills pulled a thrilling comeback against the Baltimore Ravens in their season opener last Sunday to clinch a narrow 41-40 win. While Josh Allen & Co. are heading into the Week 2 game against the New York Jets under their belt, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan had a potential warning for the Bills.

Ahead of the Bills' game against the Jets, Rex Ryan called out Buffalo's sluggish running game against the Ravens as a potential weak link. Ryan feels the Jets could upset the Bills by taking advantage of their running game,

"The Bills can't hide from what we saw last week. They couldn't stop the run."

The Bills recorded 238 rushing yards allowed in Week 1 against the Ravens, the 32nd best in the league. In comparison, the Jets rank fourth in rushing yards with 182 yards on the ground against the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener.

If the Jets' offense ran like they did against the Steelers, they could find much joy against the Bills, who are without Defensive tackle Ed Oliver for the Week 2 clash, causing an upset.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
