"The Bills can't hide": Ex-NFL HC Rex Ryan puts Josh Allen & Co. on upset alert ahead of Week 2 game vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills pulled a thrilling comeback against the Baltimore Ravens in their season opener last Sunday to clinch a narrow 41-40 win. While Josh Allen &amp; Co. are heading into the Week 2 game against the New York Jets under their belt, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan had a potential warning for the Bills.Ahead of the Bills' game against the Jets, Rex Ryan called out Buffalo's sluggish running game against the Ravens as a potential weak link. Ryan feels the Jets could upset the Bills by taking advantage of their running game,&quot;The Bills can't hide from what we saw last week. They couldn't stop the run.&quot;The Bills recorded 238 rushing yards allowed in Week 1 against the Ravens, the 32nd best in the league. In comparison, the Jets rank fourth in rushing yards with 182 yards on the ground against the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener.If the Jets' offense ran like they did against the Steelers, they could find much joy against the Bills, who are without Defensive tackle Ed Oliver for the Week 2 clash, causing an upset.