Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills: Injury report and starting line up - September 12th | NFL Week 1

After losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last season, Josh Allen and the Bills will have the grit between their teeth in 2021. Getting so close to a Super Bowl appearance, only to fall short at the final hurdle.

For Big Ben Roethlisberger, after a great start to the season in 2020 as the Steelers went 11-0, they crumbled somewhat and stumbled into the playoffs only to lose to division rivals Cleveland Browns. The Steelers would want to start the new season with a win.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills injury report

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin will be without four players for the clash with Buffalo. Zach Banner, Anthony McFarland, Stephon Tuitt and Joshua Dobbs are all out, with Dobbs not expected to be back before Week 4.

For the Bills, Marquez Stevenson, Treyvon Hester and Bryan Cox are all out, with only Stevenson due to return by Week 4.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills starting line up

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB - Ben Roethlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WR - Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool | TE - Eric Ebron | OL - Chukwuma Okorafor, Kevin Dotson, J.C. Hassenauer, Trai Turner, Joe Haeg

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 1. @UPMCSportsMed https://t.co/p4t2wlFtnm — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 8, 2021

DL - Chris Wormley, Tyson Alualu, Cameron Heyward | LB - Devin Bush, Joe Schobert, Melvin Ingram, T.J. Watt | CB - Cameron Sutton, Joe Haden| S - Terrell Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick | K - Chris Boswell | P - Chris Boswell

Buffalo Bills

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Devin Singletary, Zack Moss | WR - Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis | TE - Dawson Knox | OL - Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, Daryl Williams

Also Read

DL - Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Harrison Phillips, Ed Oliver | LB - A.J. Klein, Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano | CB - Levi Wallace, Tre'Davious White | S- Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde | K - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack

Edited by Prem Deshpande