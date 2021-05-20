The Brady Bunch: NFL GOAT to star in reality show? 

Tom Brady - NFL quarterback, two-time MVP, seven-time Super Bowl champion, and now reality TV star?

The Tampa Bay quarterback has achieved pretty much everything there is to do on the football field, so it should come as no surprise he’s looking for another challenge. It’s been reported that the NFL GOAT has agreed to create a show with the FOX network.

An hour into its upfront presentation, @FOXTV teased that it was working with Super Bowl champion Tom Brady on an unscripted series https://t.co/BaPtwXKmEM — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 17, 2021

FOX show in the works

During FOX’s upfront presentation, they revealed that they were working with the legendary NFL quarterback. Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, said a show with Brady was in the worksbut didn’t give any more details.

“We also have an unscripted project with Tom Brady, yes, that Tom Brady,” he said.

It’s been rumored that the project could be produced by Love Is Blind and Married At First Sight producer Kinetic Content. The show will likely be produced by Brady’s own production company, 199 Productions.

Not the first time Tom Brady has been seen on TV

This wouldn't be the first time that Brady has stepped in front of the camera. The Bucs QB has hosted Saturday Night Live plus starred as himself in TV shows such as The Simpsons, Family Guy and Entourage. Brady has also appeared on the big screen in Ted 2 and Stuck on You with Matt Damon.

In 2018, the star football player also released a documentary series.

Tom vs Time

In 2018, Tom vs Time was released on Facebook Watch. (remember that?)

It was a six-episode documentary series featuring Tom Brady and his family. It showcased Brady’s offseason training regimen, diet and different parts of his home life with his Brazilian supermodel wife Giselle Bundchen.

There have been no further details released about what kind of 'unscripted show' Brady is involved in with FOX. Let's hope it reveals a little more than the carefully curated Tom vs Time series.