"The chip’s still on the shoulder": Josh Allen reveals 1 goal that Bills QB is chasing while insisting it's not Patrick Mahomes 

Josh Allen had an impressive performance with the Buffalo Bills last season. They finished first in the AFC East and competed in the championship game. However, their hopes of making a Super Bowl appearance were thwarted by the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite this, Allen was honored as the NFL MVP for the season.
On Tuesday, the quarterback made an appearance on the "Bussin' with the Boys podcast." During this interview, Josh Allen was questioned about his perspective on his critics. He responded by talking about his professional goals, while insisting that it is not to chase three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.
"Can I ask you a question? A serious question," Taylor Lewan said. "Everyone's kind of doubting you. You're 10th overall pick. You sign half-a-billion-dollar deal. You have all this success. Where's the chip now? Do you have a picture of Patrick Mahomes?" (Timestamp- 1:41:10 onwards)
"No, I don't have a picture," Allen responded. "I do not have a picture of that. No, I mean again, we haven't won the whole thing yet, it's still there. The chip's still on the shoulder, so we got to keep working."
In seven seasons, Allen has played in 111 games for the Bills. He has recorded 26,434 yards and 195 passing touchdowns, while rushing for 4,142 yards and 65 touchdowns.
During the team's first preseason game against the New York Giants, the newly crowned league MVP did not see any playing time. Instead, the team relied on Mitchell Trubisky, Shane Buechele and Mike White during the 34-25 loss.
Will Josh Allen play during Bills' second preseason game against Bears?
It is still unclear whether coach Sean McDermott will utilize Josh Allen against the Chicago Bears this Sunday. However, the quarterback is not troubled by the situation, saying that he has full confidence in the decisions taken by the Bills.
"I think I'm in a good spot, I think that going and practicing against somebody (Friday in Chicago) when we're not live, I think those are good reps to get, so no, I don't think I need preseason reps," Allen said via Audacy.com. "But if I were to get them, I'd appreciate them, but I don't think it's a situation where I need to get out there."
The Bills versus Bears preseason matchup will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago and is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Allen and Co. begin their 2025 campaign with a Week 1 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo on Sept. 7.
