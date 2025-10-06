  • home icon
  • “The coach got to stop coaching”: Emmanuel Acho warrants John Harbaugh to give up Ravens job after embarrassing 44-10 loss to Texans

By Sanu Abraham
Published Oct 06, 2025 17:04 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
Emmanuel Acho asked whether John Harbaugh should continue leading the Baltimore Ravens. He suggested that the coach has lost his players’ trust.

Acho made the comments following the Ravens’ 44-10 home defeat to the Houston Texans on Sunday. It dropped Baltimore to 1-4 and fueled concern about Harbaugh’s leadership after 18 seasons in charge. The loss was the worst home performance of his tenure.

"If the players stopped listening to the coaches, the coach got to stop coaching, and that's what's going on in Baltimore," Acho said on Monday, via "Speakeasy."
"Well, here's the problem, the players, y'all aren't changing your behavior. So if the players aren't changing their behavior, and the players are a reflection of the coach, then the coaching has to be bad."

The Ravens defense reached another low point as it was their fourth time allowing at least 37 points in five games.

John Harbaugh is not entertaining the call for changes

This season's 1-4 start is the second time a Ravens team has started this way after five weeks. Further scrutiny has arisen about the coaching of Baltimore defensive coordinator Zach Orr, as his group is ranked near the bottom of the league.

John Harbaugh pushed back against calls for staff changes, insisting that the answers must come from within.

"I do not think that that's the answer," Harbaugh told reporters after Sunday's game. "We have to go to work, is what we need to do. We need to stick together, is what we need to do. We need to find ourselves. And that has to do with coaches and players together."
Injuries added to Baltimore’s woes. The Ravens were without quarterback Lamar Jackson and several defensive starters, including Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey and Roquan Smith. Rookie defenders filled key roles.

The team's postseason hopes are fading fast. Historically, just over 4% of teams that started 1-4 have reached the playoffs. Baltimore has also lost five straight games without Jackson, whose hamstring injury leaves his Week 6 status versus the LA Rams uncertain.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
