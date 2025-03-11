The San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl windows slammed shut. At least, that’s the verdict from former Green Bay Packers wideout James Jones, who was candid in discussing the Niners’ free agency departures on FS1’s “The Facility” on Tuesday.

Former football player turned analyst Emmanuel Acho laid out the situation in blunt fashion, naming key players who have left the Bay Area: Dre Greenlaw, Kyle Juszczyk, Charvarius Ward, Aaron Banks, Talanoa Hufanga and more. The loss of these key contributors left Jones visibly frustrated.

Jones’ main concern is that the 49ers are putting the full weight of their offense on Brock Purdy’s shoulders. Without Juszczyk as a key blocker, without Greenlaw’s leadership on defense, and with their secondary and offensive line thinning out, the Niners appear to be taking massive risks.

“The door—you know, you know—the door is shut." Jones said. "Yeah, the door is shut, and it’s slammed. And I know you are Bang Bang Niner Gang, right there, through and through, but it’s shut. I don’t know what the Niners are doing right now. You are saying Brock Purdy can carry our football team with no weapons around us? Because that is what you are showing us."

“That is what you are doing this free agency, this offseason—letting all your star players go and expecting him to really carry this team? Or are you freeing up some money to pay him?”

The frustration is clear. Last season, the Niners were one-quarter away from a Lombardi Trophy. Now, they’re losing impact players left and right, while NFC rivals like the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and even the Washington Commanders continue to strengthen their rosters.

“I don’t see this team in the NFC competing and being better than the Detroit Lions, the Rams, the Packers, the Commanders, the Eagles—so many teams. I don’t see them competing with those teams. But they could surprise us." Jones added.

The only way to salvage this? The 49ers need a plan. Whether that means freeing up cap space for a Purdy extension or making a late free-agency splash, time is running out. Right now, though, their critics see a franchise going backward.

Sam Darnold’s departure adds to the 49ers’ Super Bowl woes

After already losing key playmakers in Dre Greenlaw, Kyle Juszczyk, and Charvarius Ward, the Niners watched another major piece walk out the door—this time at quarterback. Former 49ers signal-caller Sam Darnold is heading back to the NFC West, signing a massive three-year, $100 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks. With Geno Smith traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, Darnold steps in as Seattle’s new franchise QB.

The 49ers brought in Darnold as insurance behind Brock Purdy in 2023. He saw limited action but gained valuable experience in Kyle Shanahan’s system. Now, with Darnold gone and multiple star players out, doubts surround San Francisco’s ability to compete in a loaded NFC. Can Purdy carry this team without the weapons and depth they had just a season ago?

The 49ers still boast talent, but they’re losing key contributors fast. If Purdy can’t elevate his game even further, the Niners may be watching the playoffs from home. And with Darnold now leading a division rival, the NFC West has become even more competitive.

