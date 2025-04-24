"The most exciting day": Claire Wolford turns heads as Cowboys cheerleader celebrates 2025 NFL draft

Former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Claire Wolford joined the NFL draft celebrations with an Instagram post, shared on Thursday. Dressed in the team’s signature white and blue uniform, she posted a photo of herself with the caption:

“Happy Draft Day. The most exciting day to make life long dreams a reality!!!”

Though she stepped away from the squad before the 2024 season, Wolford has maintained a public presence. With over 123K Instagram followers, she remains connected to both the Cowboys fanbase and the broader sports community.

Wolford has also been visible off-field through her relationship with Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser. The couple went public last September when she shared photos from Oriole Park, including one of Cowser rounding home base. She later posted another photo of them attending a Nebraska football game. They’d donned Cornhuskers gear and were with friends.

Cowser was the fifth overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft. He played college baseball at Sam Houston State. In his rookie season in 2024, he led all American League rookies with 24 home runs (tied for the most among all MLB first-years) and totaled 69 RBIs.

Claire Wolford officially announced her retirement from cheerleading duties in May 2024.

Claire Wolford stuns in a summer look in an Instagram post

Claire Wolford shared a new summer look on Instagram Stories last week, drawing attention from her followers. At 25, Wolford is no longer a cheerleader on the field but remains involved with the team as part of their all-star group.

In the IG story, she wore a bright summer dress with fun accessories. Her outfit included large sunglasses, a shiny bracelet, statement earrings, and a colorful handbag.

Claire Wolford stuns in summer look in an Instagram post, Instagram

Even though she’s stepped away from cheerleading, Claire Wolford is still active in Cowboys events and frequently shares updates on social media. She continues to support the team and engage with fans through her posts.

