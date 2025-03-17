“The guy is still a beast” - AFC defensive coach makes opinion known about Aaron Rodgers’ capability ahead of QB’s free agency decision

Former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers continues to create divided opinions throughout the NFL.

The views are shared by several league personnel, one being an AFC defensive coach who battled Rodgers in the 2024 campaign. The coach gave the 41-year-old quarterback a clean bill of health for his skills despite his age.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer published on Monday, several NFL executives and coaches were asked about Rodgers' current abilities.

"I think the guy is still a beast," an AFC defensive coach texted. "Mentally and arm-talent-wise, he hasn't dropped off at all. Now, his mobility and athleticism, of course, isn't the same as it was 10 years ago. [But] if I'm a team and I need a quarterback right now, I don't hesitate signing him."

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

This assessment comes after Rodgers' performance with the New York Jets in 2024, where he finished eighth in passing yards (3,897) and seventh in touchdown passes (28). He recorded these numbers despite playing in what Breer described as "a train wreck of circumstances" with midseason coaching changes.

"I would not flinch" at signing Aaron Rodgers

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

The same AFC defensive coach added another statement about the QB's value to teams in the market for a signal-caller. The coach sent a follow-up text to Breer, saying "I would not flinch."

Not everyone may share this enthusiastic assessment; however, an AFC executive interviewed by Breer offered a more measured view.

"He's on the downside," the executive said. "He still has the flashes of arm talent and accuracy. There's a depreciation of the mobility that made him great, when he was that two-way, run/pass option player on every play. It's relegated him to being more of a pocket-passing veteran."

The consensus among those interviewed suggests that Rodgers retains enough skill to lead a team with the right supporting cast.

"He's not a complete statue back there," the defensive coach said. "And he also might be a little bit more mobile this year, two years removed from the Achilles."

Several teams could be holding out for Rodgers' choice, with SI citing the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings as teams interested in the veteran QB.

