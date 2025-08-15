"The issue is their quarterback": Cam Newton goes scorched earth on Dak Prescott amid Cowboys' playoff drought

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton has heavily criticised the Dallas Cowboys and their long-term quarterback Dak Prescott for the team's recent Playoff drought.On the latest edition of &quot;4th and 1,&quot; Newton gave the following comments:&quot;Unfortunately, Dallas, this is your year. Mm, what? That you're gonna fall short again. Dallas Cowboys ain't even the best team in their division... (Is Jerry Jones being the GM the issue?) No the issue is the quarterback. You find me a successful team and I will show you a quarterback that's conducive of doing his job to whatever capacity the team needs him to do it. Dak's play over the last three years has just been, whoa, what Dak are we gonna get?&quot;The 2025 season will mark the tenth year that Dak Prescott has been the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. During this time, he has led the team to the postseason five times. However, they have never advanced beyond the divisional round.This playoff drought dates back to the 1995 season, when the Cowboys last won the Super Bowl.Newton believes that a key factor in this drought is the quarterback position and thinks that Prescott is not the right person to help the Cowboys end it.His recent history does not do Prescott many favors. He spent most of the 2024 season injured and missed games in 2022 due to injury as well.2023 was a much better year, as he stayed healthy and threw for over 4000 yards with a career-high 36 touchdowns, leading a strong Cowboys team. However, even at his best, Prescott has been unable to carry the Cowboys past the Divisional round.Things could be even more challenging in 2025. Dallas entered the season as the third-best team in the NFC East, having been overtaken by the Washington Commanders last year. Plus, the ongoing contract drama involving Micah Parsons could make another tough year for Dak Prescott.Could the Cowboys replace Dak Prescott with their backup?If Dak Prescott were to get injured or experience a significant drop in form, the Cowboys might need to rely on their backup quarterback.According to the current depth chart, that backup is Joe Milton. Milton played in the Cowboys' first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, throwing for 143 yards and a touchdown in the loss.While preseason games don't reveal much about a team's true strength, Milton's performance provides him with valuable experience as the Cowboys' quarterback, which he can utilize more extensively later in the season if necessary.