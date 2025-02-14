Aaron Rodgers' release from the New York Jets has nothing to do with his performances, according to one NFL analyst.

On Friday’s episode of “The Stinkin Truth Podcast,” former three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth talked about Aaron Rodgers’ legacy in the NFL, pointing the finger squarely at the Jets owner, Woody Johnson.

"The Jets are an absolute s**t show, it’s a clown show," Schlereth said about how Johnson is running the team.

On Thursday, the Jets owner announced that they had released the former four-time NFL MVP, who turned 41 in December, leaving him free to join another team. Despite his age, Schlereth says he’s still interested in playing if the perfect situation arises.

"Woody Johnson runs a circus, it’s a circus, and I don’t care who you are, I don’t care how regal you are, you are not winning in the New York Jets organization as long as Woody is running that team," Schlereth added.

After missing most of his first season with the Jets with a torn Achilles tendon, Rodgers finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record and throwing for 3,897 yards.

Aaron Rodgers’ legacy is fine

Following the news of Aaron Rodgers’ release, there are suggestions that he may walk away from the game and, if so, how his time in New York would impact his legacy.

Schlereth says that as far as Aaron goes:

"He’s secure in what he has done."

Schlereth, who also works as a color analyst on television, says he goes through plenty of game film before going on the air. He believes that Rodgers’ record with the Jets in 2024 wasn’t indicative of his play.

"My biggest takeaway from the Jets, it wasn’t Aaron’s missing throws or Aaron’s not doing this. My biggest takeaway was the Jets don’t have a freakin clue what they’re doing when it comes to running the ball."

As for Rodgers’ performances, Schlereth said he was pleasantly surprised with what he saw, adding that:

"I really thought he was playing good towards the end of the season."

In spite of all that though, Schlereth believes the chances of him playing another season are:

"25 percent, 75 percent he retires."

Rodgers has led the league in passer rating four times in his career and made the Pro Bowl 10 times while being named a first-team All-Pro on four occasions. He was also named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

