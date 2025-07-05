“The KING of the 4th of July”: NFL fans react as Jason Pierre-Paul eyes “dope” Giants return 

The New York Giants drafted Jason Pierre-Paul in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. A year later, he won his first Lombardi Trophy with the franchise in Super Bowl XLVI. However, things took a different turn for the linebacker on the 4th of July, 2015.

On the occasion of Independence Day that year, Jason Pierre-Paul was trying to light some fireworks as a celebration. However, the fireworks misfired, resulting in the loss of two and a half fingers on his right hand. This put a big question mark regarding his NFL future. This did not deter his dream, though, and he continued to play the game of football.

Jason Pierre-Paul played for the Miami Dolphins in 2023. However, he was waived by the team in December 2023 and has not seen the field since then. However, the linebacker remains hopeful of returning to the league.

"Jason Pierre-Paul told @JordanRaanan he still wants to play- and says it would be 'dope' to return to the #Giants," NFL insider Ari Meirov tweeted. "He currently marks at 94.5 career sacks and would love to hit the 100 mark. On the 10-year anniversary of his fireworks accident, JPP says he continues to do speaking engagements to raise awareness about fireworks safety-something he now sees as a part of his purpose."

Fans shared their reactions to the reports of Jason Pierre-Paul eyeing a return to the NFL.

"The KING of the 4th of July," one fan commented.

"If he'd take the vet min or close to it+ decent incentives. It's a no brainer for depth," another fan said.

"Respect for JPP for turning his story into purpose. That drive for 100 sacks and raising awareness speaks volume. Legends don't just play they inspire," a fan added.

"Dawg! Bring him in," another fan wrote.

"F it. Bring OBJ and JPP for cheap. The leadership on the roster would make this team a contender," one fan said.

"Would be pretty cool to see him in big blue again," a fan commented.

Jason Pierre-Paul has a positive outlook toward unfortunate fireworks incident

While speaking with ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the linebacker looked back at the 4th of July accident that cost him his fingers. He said that he uses this experience as a learning experience while creating awareness for others.

"I wouldn't want my kids to go through something I went through... I learned from it," Paul said via ESPN.com. "At the end of the day, I'm a big person, but this happened to me. It could happen to anybody."

During his eight-season stint with the Giants, the linebacker played in a total of 111 games. He recorded a total of 432 tackles, 58.5 sacks and 109 quarterback hits. Paul went on to win another Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

