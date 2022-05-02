"The lack of skill is going to show itself throughout this season" - NFL Analyst on Packers after draft

The Green Bay Packers have had a tough offseason. Of course, they kept Aaron Rodgers, which gave Packers fans a sigh of relief. However, they traded Davante Adams shortly afterward. In the eyes of many, Green Bay will now be attempting to build back up to where they were just a few months ago.

🧀 Let’s talk weaponry for Aaron Rodgers, because the #Packers are putting together a strong assortment of talent for the 2x reigning MVP:Aaron JonesAJ DillonKylin HillSammy WatkinsAllen LazardAmari RodgersChristian WatkinsRomeo DoubsRandall CobbRobert Tonyan Let’s talk weaponry for Aaron Rodgers, because the #Packers are putting together a strong assortment of talent for the 2x reigning MVP:Aaron JonesAJ DillonKylin HillSammy WatkinsAllen LazardAmari RodgersChristian WatkinsRomeo DoubsRandall CobbRobert Tonyan🧀

As a replacement for Adams, Green Bay signed Sammy Watkins and drafted three wide receivers, according to Packers Wire. However, one NFL analyst said the team didn't do enough to get into the Super Bowl conversation. Speaking on Get Up, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky was frustrated with Green Bay's draft. Though they improved over the weekend, he thinks it isn't enough. Rating their draft, he said:

"I'm going what the fudge plus... The plus is because you're a better football team. They got some better Georgia defensive players but the lack of skill is going to show itself throughout this season and into the playoffs."

He then elaborated on his point:

"They needed skill position help, I thought they needed two receivers in the draft early or make a move to get one and they didn't do either of that."

He concluded with:

"I do not believe that within the standing of the NFC, they separated themselves or even got themselves into that class of Super Bowl contending champion on paper... I don't think you're any closer to winning the Super Bowl than you were before the draft"

Dom Izzo @DomIzzoWDAY Watson's dad tells me that the first person to text Christian after being drafted by Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers. Watson's dad tells me that the first person to text Christian after being drafted by Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers.

Who did the Packers get in the NFL Draft?

AJ Dillon and teammates taking on Minnesota Vikings

The Packers drafted two linebackers, two defensive linemen, three wide receivers, three offensive linemen, and a safety/linebacker hybrid, according to Sports Illustrated. Most see the first three rounds as where the immediate impact will be felt.

When the Packers did not address the wide receiver position in the first round, the biggest question became when they would and who it would be. The answer came in the second round at 34th overall, when FCS wide receiver Christian Watson from North Dakota State was selected.

According to the school's website, Watson played for North Dakota State from 2017-2021. He redshirted his freshman year, but saw the field regularly for the rest of his college career.

Redshirt season aside, the wide receiver earned 165 yards and no touchdowns in 2018. In 2019, he earned 732 yards and six touchdowns. In 2020, the wide receiver earned 442 yards and a touchdown. His most recent season was his best, when he recorded 801 yards and seven touchdowns.

Green Bay had a dominating season in 2021 and finished the season as the top seed in the NFC with a record of 13-4. After a bye week, they lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers on a snowy Lambeau Field. After trading Adams, Watson has a tough task in replacing him. We will have to wait and see if he is up to the task.

