Is Sammy Watkins playing tonight vs Dolphins in Week 10?

At times this season, Sammy Watkins has been a substantial factor in the Ravens' passing game. Ravens fans and coaches know they will need the injured Watkins back before all is said and done.

But will he make it back in time for Thursday Night Football? Here's a look at what we know.

Will Sammy Watkins play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10?

According to CBS Sports, Sammy Watkins is not quite out of the woods. He's still working his way back from a thigh injury but has plenty of hope.

He practiced fully on Wednesday for the first time and is trending towards playing in tonight's primetime matchup. That said, he is still officially questionable for the game.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley With Sammy Watkins expected to return, Lamar Jackson will have his top three wide receivers together for the first time this season espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… With Sammy Watkins expected to return, Lamar Jackson will have his top three wide receivers together for the first time this season espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

It might be tempting to throw Watkins into the fire after a full practice, but it could endanger the wide receiver. It would be smart to ease him back in unless the team finds themselves in a hole against the Dolphins.

If he is rushed back and gets hurt in a lopsided game against Miami, the Ravens could place the rest of their season in jeopardy.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley A look at Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense in Thursday’s practice, which featured the return of WR Sammy Watkins A look at Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense in Thursday’s practice, which featured the return of WR Sammy Watkins https://t.co/1IkTcmk8d2

If Watkins plays tonight, he should be closely monitored and kept on a snap count. The Ravens' goal, as always, should be to win the game but while letting Watkins get his feet wet and avoiding tweaking the injury.

If all goes according to plan, they will continue to work Watkins back over the mini-bye (additional days from playing on Thursday night) after giving him limited action in tonight's game. Then, in Week 11, they should hope to see him close to 100 percent.

The wide receiver has 18 receptions for 292 yards in five games of action this season. While that may seem a bit low, he had four receptions for at least 44 yards in four of the five games, including one game with four receptions for 96 yards.

Put simply, Watkins is shaping up as a player who can remain quiet yet productive and help the Ravens when called upon.

Baltimore Ravens v Las Vegas Raiders

Of course, to return to that level and potentially surpass it, the Ravens will need to dance their way through the next two games with the receiver. They should look to ease him back into the swing of things before putting too much on his plate.

Edited by LeRon Haire