Will Sammy Watkins play in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins?

Sammy Watkins hasn't been the most productive member of the Baltimore Ravens this season, but the 28-year-old receiver has made a significant impact at times with clutch catches.

Having Watkins healthy is much better than having him watch the game from the sidelines. Fans know this, which is why they are hoping for Watkins to return as soon as possible. Will he be able to play this week?

Will Sammy Watkins play on Thursday Night Football?

According to CBS Sports, Watkins is nursing a thigh injury. He was able to practice in a limited capacity on Tuesday and his status is listed as "questionable." It is unclear whether the limited practice was intentional or a failed attempt at a full practice. Either way, for the Ravens to trot the receiver out in Week 10, they will likely need to see him fully practice first.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley A look at Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense in Thursday’s practice, which featured the return of WR Sammy Watkins A look at Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense in Thursday’s practice, which featured the return of WR Sammy Watkins https://t.co/1IkTcmk8d2

Watkins has been working through a thigh injury for the past month. The last game he played in was on October 11th against the Indianapolis Colts. Getting the wide receiver back would be a big boost for the team, but with the game so close and having already missed so much time, Watkins might miss just one more game.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Ravens WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday.



Watkins has missed the last two games.



If Watkins can play, this would mark the first time that Lamar Jackson would have Watkins, Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman together for a regular season game. Ravens WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday.Watkins has missed the last two games.If Watkins can play, this would mark the first time that Lamar Jackson would have Watkins, Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman together for a regular season game.

It also helps that the Ravens will be facing a struggling 2-7 Miami Dolphins team with a mini-bye on the other side. The Ravens could be allowing most of their injured players to take the extra days before their next game to get fully healthy before gearing up for the final stretch. As long as the Ravens don't give up anything cheap and easy, the team should control the game en route to a win even at less than full strength.

In addition to Watkins, the other big piece that is questionable is running back Latavius Murray. If he doesn't play either, the Ravens will be without their starting running back and an essential presence in the passing game. But if both players return in Week 11 in healthy spirits, the Ravens could be in position for a solid final push to the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watkins has caught 18 passes for 292 yards this season, including a 49-yard reception. When healthy, Watkins is a wildcard that can tip the scales for the Ravens in any game. Assuming the Ravens make the playoffs, they'll need him to have another random big game before all is said and done.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar