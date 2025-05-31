"The league better watch out" - NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes' new look at Chiefs OTAs

Patrick Mahomes is preparing to return to the field after a poor performance in Super Bowl LIX between his Kansas City Chiefs and the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles. It was the second Super Bowl loss of the quarterback's career.

Mahomes is on a mission for 2025, and he's made changes ahead of the new season with fresh expectations.

On Thursday, the Chiefs shared a picture of his new hairstyle during OTAs with a three-word message to hype him up.

"Fresh cut Pat 😮‍💨," they wrote.

Many fans reacted to the picture, fueling the hype and even noting that his physique looks different after certain fans tried to mock him for being a little overweight.

"You can already see it on the face and neck. Y'all roasted him into getting fit. Now the league better watch out," one fan said.

Timothy Thomas @tim_thomas85 Homie looked like he put some serious muscle mass on.

NoJusticeInWorld @IDKFMLWTF leaner & bigger. about remind whole @NFL world he’s still best quarterback in league, superior to all others. another regular + Super Bowl mvp season on way

Besides his body, others focused on his hairstyle, praising Mahomes' pick and even saying it was a sign of what was coming for the league this upcoming season.

esciteach @esciteach looks good; should leave it short.

𝕯𝖎𝖆𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖉$𝕺𝖓𝕿𝖍𝖊𝕭𝖊𝖆𝖙🤍𓅓 @King29Beat Crispy cut

ALI HAMMI 🗽 @Ali31290174 Redemption tour incoming! 🔥

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were one win away from becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls in NFL history. However, they were unable to do so as the Eagles dethroned them.

Mahomes and co. are expected to be part of the pack trying to take down the NFC East champions, but they will also have obstacles to overcome if they want to return to the big game.

Patrick Mahomes makes his thoughts clear on potentially playing in 2028 Olympics

Last week, NFL players were officially allowed to compete in the 2028 Olympic Games in flag football. This decision opened a big door for players and excited fans about the possibility of seeing their favorite stars compete against other players from different parts of the world.

On Thursday, Mahomes was presented with this possibility. While he was happy that the opportunity would be there, he declined the option to lead Team USA in the first-ever Olympic flag football competition.

“It’s awesome to be able to showcase the NFL to the whole world through flag football, but I’ll probably leave that to the younger guys,” Mahomes told reporters. “I’ll be a little older by the time that comes around.”

Patrick Mahomes will be 32 when the 2028 Olympics start. He's already done pretty much everything in his career, but it seems like an Olympic medal will be missing from his resume.

