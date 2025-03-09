Stephen A. Smith found himself in a heated controversy after LeBron James confronted him before the LA Lakers-New York Knicks game.

Smith had been vocal about LeBron's son, Bronny James' NBA career, criticizing the young guard while praising LeBron as a father. That didn’t sit well with the Lakers superstar, who let Smith hear about it. The exchange quickly went viral, prompting Smith to address the situation on “First Take” on Friday, admitting that LeBron approached him “as a parent” and that he wasn’t happy.

On Sunday, former football player turned analyst Emmanuel Acho took to social media, dropping a fiery take on the situation. He made it clear he was all for it, saying the conversation needed to happen. He didn’t just defend LeBron, though; he put the sports media world on blast.

“I know y'all saw LeBron James run up on Stephen A," Acho said. "I'm not gonna lie to y'all, I love it, and we gotta talk about it. I love it because we need to be held responsible for what we say about people, myself included. Oftentimes, we talk real loose with our lips, and we talk real wreckless.”

The 34-year-old then reminded everyone when Smith publicly pleaded with LeBron as a father, questioning if Bronny had earned his NBA spot. To Acho, this was the perfect example of the hypocrisy in sports commentary — praising LeBron as a father while questioning his son’s legitimacy.

And then there was LeBron’s actual confrontation. Acho couldn’t help but admire how the four-time MVP handled it.

"Remember when LeBron James was questioned as a father because of Bronny James being in the league? Remember when Stephen A. had the audacity to say, ‘LeBron, I'm pleading with you as a father,’ like come on. At some point, the line has to be drawn, and I'm glad LeBron not only saw him, but I'm glad LeBron kept that same energy," the FS1 analyst said.

"And you knew LeBron was upset when he didn't even give Stephen A. the opportunity to respond, at least by the video. He said what he said, and he walked off. It wasn't a dialogue. It was a monologue.”

Smith later admitted LeBron had a point, framing it as a father defending his kid rather than a superstar taking issue with criticism. But Acho’s bigger point still stands: when does the media cross the line? LeBron made it clear: when it comes to Bronny, that line’s been drawn.

Emmanuel Acho urges Chiefs to reduce dependence on Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce might still be in Kansas City, but Emmanuel Acho has a message for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes: stop relying on him like it’s 2018.

"Travis Kelce needs to be the icing, not the cake. Let's build a team that can win a Super Bowl without Travis Kelce and be glad that we have Travis Kelce," Acho said on FS1's "The Facility."

At 35, Kelce isn’t the same coverage-beating machine he once was. Per Acho, the Chiefs must build an offense that can win a Super Bowl without him.

Kelce, for his part, isn’t ready to slow down. On “New Heights,” he shut down retirement talk, admitting last season wasn’t his best but feels he’s still got more to give.

“I f—king love playing football,” Kelce said.

The Chiefs have decisions to make after falling short of a historic three-peat. Acho thinks it’s time for a new plan.

