Jerry Jones' recent comments about diversity amongst NFL ownership have left many around the league perplexed. Jones recently said that he would 'walk across Texas' if it would help create diversity in the league.

The 80-year-old said that owning an NFL team is costly, and went as far as to say that he could barely afford to do so. Those comments didn't sit well with sportswriter and podcast host Jemele Hill. She took to social media on Monday afternoon and noted that Jerry Jones comes from a wealthy family.

"Jerry Jones really had the nerve to say this out loud. Jones’ father was the President of a lucrative insurance company that was worth over $6 million when Jones graduated from Arkansas in the mid-60s. His father immediately made Jones the executive VP as soon as he graduated. Jones also was able to borrow $1 million to open up a pizza chain. But sure, tell us how you pulled yourself up from the bootstraps and lucked into NFL ownership."

Jemele Hill made it clear that she wasn't impressed by Jones' story of being self-made. She informed her social media followers that it was Jones' father who began the family's tree of generational wealth.

How much is Jerry Jones worth in 2023?

As Jemele Hill mentioned, Jerry Jones borrowed one million dollars after graduating from college. Jimmy Hoffa's Teamsters reportedly loaned the money to Jones so that he could open a franchise pizza chain. Shakey's Pizza Parlor did not become a lucrative venture and eventually failed, leading Jones to take a job at his father's successful insurance company.

In the following years, he continued to borrow more money and failed at multiple business opportunities. It wasn't until he founded Jones Oil and Land Lease that he found success in business. According to Forbes, his current net worth is $14.37 billion as of September 1, 2023.

How much are the Cowboys worth in 2023?

In February 1989, Jerry Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys from $140 million from former owner H.R. Bum Bright. The former team owner reportedly sold the organization because he said he was losing $1 million a month.

Jones turned the team around and with the success in the 1990s, he created a dynasty. The 80-year-old's net worth includes ownership of the Dallas Cowboys which made him the billionaire that he is today.

According to Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys are currently worth an approximate $9 billion, making them the wealthiest in the NFL.