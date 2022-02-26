Buccaneers set to be NFL's first home team as the NFL plays first game in Germany

If the NFL wanted to diversify, they have succeeded, with their newest expansion taking place in Germany.

Years ago, the NFL decided to play games overseas and in Mexico. The NFL International Series started 15 years ago with the first game being played in London. The NFL has since expanded to cities such as Toronto and Mexico City.

The NFL announced Wednesday that they will be playing in Munich during the 2022 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be one of the teams participating.

The official announcement came from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football. We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at FC Bayern Munich's fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of broader collaboration with the Bundesliga."

Germany will be hosting at least one NFL game per year for the next four years.

The country's fans are likely very pleased that they will finally get the chance to host a few NFL games. Lord Mayor of Munich Dieter Reiter said this:

"We are very pleased to welcome the NFL International Series to Munich. It is a great honor for the state capital Munich to be the first German city to stage a regular-season NFL game. Many Munich residents are big football fans and they will be thrilled that this spectacular sporting event is coming to their city."

The league's presence in Germany is made possible by the NFL's popularity overseas

While soccer is still the most popular sport in the world, the NFL has grown tremendously overseas in recent years.

According to reports, the NFL has become the second most popular sport in Germany with 19 million fans. Since 2017, the viewership of games has grown by 20%.

Why has the NFL grown so much overseas? A lot of it probably has to do with the fact that there are many American soldiers overseas, which has probably helped the game grow there.

Plus, it is an exciting game. These past playoffs have proven that with each game, including the Super Bowl, having exciting finishes.

It wouldn't be a shock in the future if the NFL expands to other European markets such as France, Spain, and maybe even Japan. As long as there is growth, the NFL will continue to be a presence overseas.

