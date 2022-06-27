Star of hit sitcom 'The Office' urges Seahawks to trade for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield continues to twist in the wind like a leaf in a tornado. He is currently on the roster with a vague role for the Cleveland Browns. The former face of the franchise became more than expendable when the organization signed former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson with a five-year, $230 million contract to be the starter.

Although the former starter's next destination is unknown, Rainn Wilson, star of the hit sitcom "The Office," believes that it should be with the Seattle Seahawks.

Here's what Wilson posted on Twitter, showing support for his hometown team making the trade:

"The @Seahawks should 100% nab @BakerMayfield .He’s already been proven EXCELLENT and with some coaching (and some amazing receivers) can reach GREATNESS! Pull the trigger, hawks!"

RainnWilson @rainnwilson

yahoo.com/sports/seahawk… The @Seahawks should 100% nab @BakerMayfield. He’s already been proven EXCELLENT and with some coaching (and some amazing receivers) can reach GREATNESS! Pull the trigger, hawks! The @Seahawks should 100% nab @BakerMayfield. He’s already been proven EXCELLENT and with some coaching (and some amazing receivers) can reach GREATNESS! Pull the trigger, hawks!yahoo.com/sports/seahawk…

Dwight, the mercurial personality that Wilson portrays on "The Office," would be proud of the stance taken by the real Rainn Wilson. Whether Pete Carroll and the Seahawks take notice and heed the star's pleas remains to be seen.

Where will Baker Mayfield play in 2022?

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns have quite the conundrum on their hands at the quarterback position. Just five years ago, Mayfield was selected by the team with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Fast forward to this year and just months ago, the team signed the much-maligned Deshaun Watson to replace the former Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback.

However, Watson is currently in the midst of an investigation into claims from 24 women alleging sexual assault. Earlier in the offseason, a federal grand jury did not indict Watson on criminal charges. Since then the star quarterback and his team of attorneys recently settled with 20 of the 24 victims.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk As to the four remaining lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, either the plaintiffs are holding out for a bigger settlement or they want their day in court. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciSQ As to the four remaining lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, either the plaintiffs are holding out for a bigger settlement or they want their day in court. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciSQ

Watson's disciplinary hearing is scheduled to begin on Tuesday. The end is nearing for all to know how many games, if any, the former Clemson University standout will miss for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

So what does all of this mean for Baker Mayfield? The Browns were once itching to divorce the former Oklahoma Sooner but is that now still the case? Particularly if they feel that Watson may be unavailable for an extended period of time.

Many are projecting that the former Houston Texans signal-caller may miss an entire year. If that happens, are the Browns more trusting of Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs than Mayfield to carry the team in Watson's absence? Can the rift between the franchise and the former starter be healed?

Only time will tell, but the clock starts tomorrow with the start of the disciplinary hearings.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Seahawks trade for Baker Mayfield? Yes No 1 votes so far