"The original monologue was definitely scrapped": NFL fans react as Colin Cowherd refuses to diss Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs despite Jaguars loss

Colin Cowherd doubled down on his support for the Kansas City Chiefs after their 31-28 loss to Jacksonville on Monday. He said on Tuesday that Patrick Mahomes and Co. were the superior team despite the defeat. The Fox Sports host dismissed the result as misleading and focused on Kansas City’s statistical dominance.

His stance didn’t sit well with NFL fans on X. Many highlighted the Jaguars' 4-1 record compared to the Chiefs' 2-3.

"The original monologue was definitely scrapped after that last Jaguars drive," one fan tweeted.

Will. 🏀🦅 @WiLLns23 @TheHerd @colincowherd The original monologue was definitely scrapped after that last Jaguars drive 😂

"In the NFL, you are what your record says you are. Jags are 4-1 and KC is 2-3. Sorry, Cowherd, but in 2025 the Jags took it to the Chiefs, and you are wrong," a fan wrote.

"Uncle Colin has changed his opinion on the Chiefs just about every week, decide already," another fan wrote.

More reactions came in.

"Lmao what a hack. Dude can't accept the fact Jax has arrived. Chiefs win ugly games last year, they're the best team in football. The Jags win ugly games, THEYRE RIDICULOUS lmao," a fan commented.

"Lol. Yeah. Wins and losses dont matter just eye tests lololol," one fan said.

Jacksonville stormed back from an early two-touchdown hole to seize control late in the game. Devin Lloyd’s 99-yard pick six flipped momentum in the third quarter.

During Tuesday’s episode of "The Herd," Cowherd compared the Jags to “a David Lynch film,” calling their success “not sustainable.” He highlighted the Chiefs’ 7.6 yards per play and nearly 500 total yards as proof that they were the better team. Cowhed said that Mahomes didn’t spot Lloyd on the interception.

Cowherd praised the quarterback's conditioning and spread-the-ball approach. He noted that Mahomes connected with eight different targets and spotlighted rookie receiver Brouchard Smith. Cowherd attributed Kansas City’s 13 penalties to a roster built around expensive stars and young depth pieces, predicting Andy Reid would smooth out those mistakes.

He also took shots at Jacksonville’s execution, citing a goal-line fumble and a botched final play that nearly derailed its finish.

Patrick Mahomes takes a different perspective after the third loss

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars - Source: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes struck an urgent tone after the game. The quarterback mentioned the team’s miscues have become a recurring problem.

"In this league, it's so close that those (mistakes) change games," Mahomes said. "So, we have to be better. We've lost too many games already."

The quarterback added that the Jacksonville Jaguars disguised its coverage near the goal line. They baited him into the throw Devin Lloyd intercepted.

Mahomes finished with 318 passing yards, one touchdown and the costly pick six.

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

