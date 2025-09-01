  • home icon
  "The Packers traded for damaged goods": NFL fans react to Micah Parsons' latest injury setback 2 days after star LB signs record breaking contract

“The Packers traded for damaged goods”: NFL fans react to Micah Parsons’ latest injury setback 2 days after star LB signs record breaking contract

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Sep 01, 2025 19:48 GMT
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette - Source: Imagn

Green Bay Packers’ newest defensive star, Micah Parsons, enters the NFL season with a lingering back issue. This casts doubt over his availability for Sunday’s season opener against the Detroit Lions.

The edge rusher, acquired last week from the Dallas Cowboys in a blockbuster trade, is managing an L4/L5 facet joint sprain and may require an epidural injection to suit up.

Parsons’ injury comes two days after signing a four-year, $188 million contract with the Packers, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

The news stirred reactions among fans in X.

"So, basically, the Packers traded for damaged goods? Yikes," one fan wrote.
"Rest him all year. You only need him in the playoffs," another wrote.
"Jerry was right," a third added.

More fans reacted to the news.

"Parsons powering through that L4/L5 sprain with an epidural? Tough as nails! Think he'll dominate for the Packers despite the back pain?" one supporter wrote.
"Good thing Edge rushers don't need to use their backs rushing the passer," one user wrote.
"A little injection before the game will cure all," another commented.

Reports indicate Micah Parsons has been taking anti-inflammatory medication and participating in physical therapy as part of his recovery plan. He spent the entire preseason on the sidelines while negotiating his contract in Dallas. He cited back tightness as the reason for missing training camp activities.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback praises trade decision amid Micah Parsons' injury concerns

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott recently told ESPN that the trade alleviated “headache and distraction” concerns for the Cowboys.

"That would have been a lot more of a headache and distraction than getting a solution to it," Prescott stated.

Micah Parsons addressed the media during his introductory press conference. He emphasized his readiness to work closely with Green Bay’s medical staff to manage his back while contributing immediately.

“I think I can contribute a lot. I’m going to team up with the doctors and create a plan,” he said.
"My plan is to be here. They didn't give up what they gave up for me to sit on the sidelines."

He joins a Green Bay defense that ranked sixth in the NFL last season, allowing just under 316 yards and 20 points per game.

Green Bay opens the regular season at home against the Lions before traveling to face Dallas in late September.

Sanu Abraham

Edited by Sanu Abraham
