  'The Punisher' star Jon Bernthal makes feelings known on Jayden Daniels and Commanders fandom at training camp 

'The Punisher' star Jon Bernthal makes feelings known on Jayden Daniels and Commanders fandom at training camp 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Aug 12, 2025 03:23 GMT
Jon Bernthal and Jayden Daniels
Jon Bernthal and Jayden Daniels (Credits: Imagn, Bernthal's IG)

Last year, the Washington Commanders brought in Jayden Daniels in the first round of the NFL draft. In his debut campaign, the rookie quarterback made it to the NFC Championship Game while securing a 12-5 record. However, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in this showdown, bringing an end to their hopes of a Super Bowl appearance.

However, ever since Josh Harris and his team took over the franchise from Dan Snyder, the Commanders have been taking steady steps towards reviving their former glory days. Hollywood actor and "The Punisher" star Jon Bernthal is another die-hard fan of the franchise who is excited about this progress.

On Monday, Jon Bernthal made his way to watch Jayden Daniels and the Commanders in action during practice. During an interview with the press, he shared his honest take on the team's resurrection under the new quarterback and owner.

"It feels so good, you know to be a Commanders fan," Bernthal said. "It feels like it was back in the day. ... These guys are not just incredible athletes in this team, it is just so beautiful, you know, for me as a father, just to see the quality of men these guys are and the role models they can be to these kids.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"You're either a go-getter or you're not," he added. "You can feel this team is just a bunch of go-getters and coach Quinn is a go-getter. You know, I think we're in real good shape."
The Commanders played their first preseason game last week against the New England Patriots. With several key players not participating in that game, they suffered a 48-18 defeat.

Commanders OC excited to witness Jayden Daniels-Deebo Samuel chemistry on offense

This offseason, the team bolstered its offense by trading for wide receiver Deebo Samuel. This provides Daniels with another dynamic option on the field.

During an interview with Fox Sports, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury shared his take on Samuel's impact on the team, expressing his excitement for the chemistry between him and Daniels.

"I think it will be huge (for Jayden Daniel's development)," Kingsbury said. "Those hidden yards that you can get with a player like Deebo, whether it's a screen or a quick pass when he makes the first guy miss, is so valuable to a quarterback.
"The pressure is not always on you to hold on to it and throw it down the field, and so that's kind of an outlet that can be a real piece of mind," he added.

The Washington Commanders take on the Cincinnati Bengals next on Aug. 18. They kick off the season with a Week 1 showdown against the New York Giants on Sept. 7.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

