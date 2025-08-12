'The Punisher' star Jon Bernthal makes feelings known on Jayden Daniels and Commanders fandom at training camp 

Last year, the Washington Commanders brought in Jayden Daniels in the first round of the NFL draft. In his debut campaign, the rookie quarterback made it to the NFC Championship Game while securing a 12-5 record. However, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in this showdown, bringing an end to their hopes of a Super Bowl appearance.However, ever since Josh Harris and his team took over the franchise from Dan Snyder, the Commanders have been taking steady steps towards reviving their former glory days. Hollywood actor and &quot;The Punisher&quot; star Jon Bernthal is another die-hard fan of the franchise who is excited about this progress.On Monday, Jon Bernthal made his way to watch Jayden Daniels and the Commanders in action during practice. During an interview with the press, he shared his honest take on the team's resurrection under the new quarterback and owner.&quot;It feels so good, you know to be a Commanders fan,&quot; Bernthal said. &quot;It feels like it was back in the day. ... These guys are not just incredible athletes in this team, it is just so beautiful, you know, for me as a father, just to see the quality of men these guys are and the role models they can be to these kids.&quot;You're either a go-getter or you're not,&quot; he added. &quot;You can feel this team is just a bunch of go-getters and coach Quinn is a go-getter. You know, I think we're in real good shape.&quot;The Commanders played their first preseason game last week against the New England Patriots. With several key players not participating in that game, they suffered a 48-18 defeat.Commanders OC excited to witness Jayden Daniels-Deebo Samuel chemistry on offenseThis offseason, the team bolstered its offense by trading for wide receiver Deebo Samuel. This provides Daniels with another dynamic option on the field.During an interview with Fox Sports, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury shared his take on Samuel's impact on the team, expressing his excitement for the chemistry between him and Daniels.&quot;I think it will be huge (for Jayden Daniel's development),&quot; Kingsbury said. &quot;Those hidden yards that you can get with a player like Deebo, whether it's a screen or a quick pass when he makes the first guy miss, is so valuable to a quarterback.&quot;The pressure is not always on you to hold on to it and throw it down the field, and so that's kind of an outlet that can be a real piece of mind,&quot; he added.The Washington Commanders take on the Cincinnati Bengals next on Aug. 18. They kick off the season with a Week 1 showdown against the New York Giants on Sept. 7.