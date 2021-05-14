How can fans get Ravens vs Raiders 2021 tickets?

The NFL’s Monday Night Football schedule gets started with a bang this season, as the Baltimore Ravens will head west to play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

As if the matchup was not exciting enough, the game had an added electricity since this is the first game at the Raiders’ new stadium that fans will be allowed to attend. It should be a very popular ticket since fans of the silver and black have not been able to watch their team since they left Oakland in 2019.

We remember Marquis.

How much will a ticket at "The Death Star" cost?

Tickets for the Raiders’ Week 1 contest are already on sale in a few different places. Fans can check out the Las Vegas Raiders’ official website to score tickets for the first game. Additionally, reseller websites such as Vividseats, SeatGeek and Stubhub are also viable places to grab tickets.

However, an opportunity to watch the Ravens vs Raiders live will not come cheap. According to Stubhub, it will cost a minimum of $725 just to get into the stadium. Higher end premium seats are valued much more expensively, with some topping out over $4,500.

Allegiant Stadium is in Paradise, Nevada, and being able to watch Raiders games there in person will feel like paradise for fans. “The Death Star”, as it is nicknamed, holds a capacity of 65,000 fans, but can expand to reach a maximum threshold of 72,000. It was recently announced that the in-game experience will also feature a club just behind one of the endzone.

According to reports, the club will have 42 TV’s, DJ’s playing music and bottle service. It will certainly be a change of pace from the traditional “Black Hole” experiences Raiders fans are used to back in Oakland.

Coming to the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium: The Wynn Field Club



➖ New club concept by Wynn Resorts

➖ Premium DJs, bottle service

➖ 42 TVs, a 9' x 35' LED screen

Field level suites spanning entire endzone

The product on the field should be equally entertaining, as it features two teams in the AFC looking to take the next step in 2021. The Ravens won their first playoff game in the Lamar Jackson era last season, but fell in the Divisional round on the road against the Bills. With only the top seed receiving a bye and home field advantage again this year, Baltimore will be motivated to get off to a good start in hopes of securing the best record in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Raiders stumbled to the finish line in 2020 after starting the season strong. They’re hopeful that behind a revamped offensive line, quarterback Derek Carr and the rest of the offense will be able to display more consistency. Lightning fast wide receiver Henry Ruggs will enter his second year in the league and will look to take pressure off of elite tight end Darren Waller. Las Vegas have also brought in running back Kenyan Drake to make their offense more dynamic.