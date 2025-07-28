"The recency bias is crazy": Fans react as Cooper DeJean joins NFL top 100 after rookie season

The NFL is rolling out its annual Top 100 list for 2025. In an induction that is surprising to some, Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback Cooper DeJean was selected for the number 60 spot.DeJean started his NFL journey after he was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. The rookie DB had an impressive season and helped his team win the Super Bowl. In his first year in Philly, the 22-year-old made 51 tackles, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and six pass deflections.Cooper DeJean's efforts got him a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team and the 2025 NFL Top 100. Ever since the announcement, the NFL fans have reacted to DeJean's recent achievement on social media. Some believe that the DB has earned the spot, while others say that it's too soon. Check out some of the fan reactions below:&quot;The recency bias is crazy..,&quot; said one fan.&quot;He made a name for himself getting a pick 6 off an overrated QB. Let’s see what’s in store for year 2,&quot; tweeted this fan.&quot;LMAO… good player, but ranked this high after his rookie year is idiotic,&quot; wrote this fan.Check out some more fan reactions below:&quot;Dejean being higher than Bo Nix is crazy work😂He’s a great player but Nix is way more impactful,&quot; wrote this fan.&quot;Damn man if I wanted to know what eagles players thought about their own, I’d just goto the team social media or one of their players’ podcast. Whole point of this is to show what players around the league think of these top 100 guys,&quot; tweeted another fan.Philadelphia Eagles DB Cooper DeJean might play in a different position in the upcoming NFL seasonWhile the 2024 Super Bowl winner is enjoying the offseason and preparing for the upcoming campaign, the Eagles' defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has hinted at Cooper DeJean possibly making a change to his position next season. Fangio said that the 22-year-old is capable of playing cornerback and safety. During the Eagles' mandatory minicamp last month, he said:&quot;We'd like to keep him at nickel, and then in our base package we'll find a spot for him, either at corner or safety,&quot; Fangio said. &quot;A lot of it will end up depending on how the other guys develop and where we most need him.&quot;He added:&quot;It will be determined by what's best for him and what's best for the team—and what's best for the team will win out in that decision. But he's capable of playing corner and he's capable of playing safety.&quot;It will be interesting to see what the 2025 NFL season has in store for DeJean.