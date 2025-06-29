"This is child abuse!" - NFL fans react as Cooper DeJean dominates young campers with effortless receiving skills

Cooper DeJean was spotted having some fun over the weekend. The Philadelphia Eagles' cornerback showed his skills against four opponents. The NFL's official X (formerly Twitter) account uploaded a video in which DeJean was seen playing ball with four young campers.

In the wholesome clip, the quadruple attackers were trying to cover the Eagles' star, but he was running around them effortlessly.

Many NFL fans found this video adorable and chimed in the comments section to give their reactions to it.

"Holy s*it this is child abuse!" a fan wrote.

"[Eagles] what a defensive beast you have! He will be stud in the secondary for a decade to come!!!" tweeted a fan.

Check out some more fan reactions below:

"That was an incredible play, beating four defenders! Love seeing such skill on the field," this fan wrote.

"This man’s playing chess while the rest stuck on checkers," stated another fan.

Cooper DeJean could play in differenrt position next season

The Eagles selected Cooper DeJean in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. The cornerback had a perfect start to his career, as he helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl. In the big game, DeJean made a crucial interception of a throw from Patrick Mahomes that played a part in their victory.

Eagles offensive coordinator Vic Fangio made some interesting comments about DeJean, hinting at a possible position change.

"We'd like to keep him at nickel, and then in our base package we'll find a spot for him, either at corner or safety," Fangio said. "A lot of it will end up depending on how the other guys develop and where we most need him.

"It will be determined by what's best for him and what's best for the team—and what's best for the team will win out in that decision. But he's capable of playing corner and he's capable of playing safety."

With DeJean becoming a crucial player for the Eagles' defense in just one season, it'll be interesting to see if he will play in a different position after the 2025 NFL campaign kicks off.

