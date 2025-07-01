"The rest is history": Zach Wilson's mom Lisa reveals how Dolphins QB's love story with wife Nicolette Dellanno started

Zach Wilson’s mother, Lisa, sheds light on the Miami Dolphins quarterback’s love story with Nicolette Dellanno. The couple finally tied the knot over the weekend in a luxurious ceremony, attended by their family members and friends.

On Monday, Lisa shared a glimpse of the wedding ceremony on her Instagram account, along with a video in the caption that talked about the Wilsons’ love story.

"How did they meet?” Lisa wrote. “Zach took his friends from home to a Mets game. Their eyes met. Zach[‘s] friend recognized [Dellanno] from of all things TikTok. Zach DM’d her, the rest is history.”

Wilson and Dellanno’s love story started in May 2022. Speculation about their relationship began after the fashion designer was tagged in a photo with the NFL star from the New York Mets game.

She was later vacationing with Wilson, former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, and his then-girlfriend, Sophia Culpo.

The couple were seen together a few more times, including in June 2023 during a vacation in the Bahamas. That same year, in an interview with Deseret News, the NFL quarterback opened up about his personal life and spoke about his girlfriend’s work.

"She used to do some TikTok stuff for fun, but she is actually one of the top designers at this company called Morgan & Co.,” he said. “They make dresses, like mother of the bride, and prom dresses. So she works in New York City and she gets to design dresses every day, which is a pretty cool gig.”

Zach Wilson proposed to Nicolette during a vacation in Italy last year.

Nicolette Dellanno shares glimpses of her wedding with Zach Wilson

Nicolette Dellanno shared a video of her walking down the aisle with her father. Wilson was emotional as he saw Dellanno in the bridal gown.

Nicolette wore a white bridal gown with a long veil, while Wilson stunned in a black blazer with a white shirt and black pants.

Last week, Dellanno shared a few pictures of her pre-wedding party on her Instagram account.

In the first snap, Zach Wilson was seen twirling Dellanno, who looked stunning in an off-shoulder white top and matching bottoms, pairing it with a white scarf.

It was one of the special moments the couple shared before their big day. Dellanno celebrated her bridal shower in April and, in March, enjoyed her bachelorette trip with friends in Los Cabos.

