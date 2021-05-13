San Francisco 49ers Schedule 2021: Dates, Times, Opponents, Tickets & Season Prediction

After a disappointing season in 2020, the San Francisco 49ers will look to reclaim the NFC West title in the 2021 NFL season.

The 49ers will commence their new campaign with a road trip to Detroit to take on former franchise quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions. In addition to their NFC West rivals, the 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans in 2021.

Their road schedule includes trips to Philadelphia and Jacksonville. Their abysmal record last season has led to the San Francisco 49ers being allotted just two primetime games in 2021.

San Francisco 49ers 2021 Schedule

Week 1

Sunday, September 12, at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 2

Sunday, September 19, at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 3

Sunday, September 26, Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 4

Sunday, October 3, Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 5

Sunday, October 10, at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 6

BYE

Week 7

Sunday, October 24, Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 8

Sunday, October 31, at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 9

Sunday, November 7, Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 10

Monday, November 15, Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 11

Sunday, November 21, at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 12

Sunday, November 28, Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13

Sunday, December 5, at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 14

Sunday, December 12, at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15

Sunday, December 19, Atlanta Falcons, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 16

Sunday, December 23, at Tennessee Titans, 8:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Week 17

Sunday, January 2, Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18

Sunday, January 9, at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers Season Prediction: 9-8

The 49ers are yet to solve their quarterback conundrum, which could hurt the team in 2021 given how competitive the NFC West is.