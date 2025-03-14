"The scheme turns off the brain": Cowboys new DT Solomon Thomas makes feelings clear on DC Matt Eberflus' gameplan for 2025

New Dallas Cowboys defensive end Solomon Thomas is excited to play for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus this season.

On Thursday, NFL analyst Nick Harris provided some commentary on an exclusive interview Thomas had with NFL analyst Tommy Yarrish on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The interview highlighted how excited Thomas was to be joining Eberflus' defensive scheme with the Cowboys organization. The comments then led Harris to explain how the hiring of the former Chicago Bears head coach Eberflus may be a notable and positive move for the Dallas defensive unit as a whole.

"'I just love the scheme, the scheme turns off the brain and you just let the body play. It's an attack front, so you go attack every play, it's violent, effort, it's passion, that's what this front is about.' Criticism has been drawn in the past from players about defensive scheme being too complex, specifically up front. This is probably a welcomed new reality for some of those guys."

Thomas was drafted in the first round, No. 3 overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL draft. He played four seasons with the 49ers, before spending one year with the Las Vegas Raiders and three campaigns with the New York Jets.

Last season with the Jets, Solomon Thomas had 26 total tackles, 15 solo tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and one forced fumble. He now joins a Cowboys defensive unit looking to improve after a difficult campaign last year.

Solomon Thomas can improve Dallas Cowboys defense

Thomas is very athletic and has good speed, something that has allowed him to consistently succeed at pressuring opposing quarterbacks during his career.

The Cowboys are not in a good spot on the defensive side of the ball. Last year, Dallas averaged 27.5 points against per game, a value that ranked No. 31 in the entire league.

To make things worse, the Cowboys lost star defensive player DeMarcus Lawrence to the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, something that will unquestionably be a big loss for the team.

As a result, the Jerry Jones-owned Dallas franchise will be hoping that Solomon Thomas can continue producing at a high level as a member of the Cowboys next season.

